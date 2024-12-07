BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 47, Blissfield 42
Allen Park Cabrini 55, Clawson 39
Alpena 59, St Ignace 38
Ann Arbor Greenhills 43, Ann Arbor Central Academy 38
Auburn Hills Avondale 84, Salem 38
Bad Axe 49, Marlette 32
Baraga 65, Lake Linden-Hubbell 37
Battle Creek Lakeview 72, Richland Gull Lake 43
Battle Creek Pennfield 52, Jackson Northwest 44
Battle Creek St Philip 56, Colon 53
Beaverton 35, Harrison 30
Berkley 63, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 27
Beverly Hills Groves 64, Birmingham Seaholm 37
Big Rapids 68, Remus Chippewa Hills 50
Birch Run 49, Bay City Central 47
Bloomfield Hills 78, Troy 68
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 69, Canton Prep 55
Brooklyn Columbia Central 66, Addison 31
Burton Bentley 62, Genesee 46
Byron Center South Christian 66, Holland Christian 64
Cadillac 52, Gaylord 33
Caledonia 48, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 44
Capac 55, Peck 52
Carleton Airport 50, Monroe 39
Caro 45, Midland 29
Cass City 44, Ubly 21
Cassopolis 71, Bangor 48
Cedar Springs 62, Comstock Park 19
Centreville 80, White Pigeon 57
Charlevoix 51, Grayling 38
Cheboygan 66, Kalkaska 60
Clare 44, Shepherd 32
Clarkston 78, Sterling Heights 50
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 54, Northville 50
Clinton Township Clintondale 76, Mt Clemens 29
Coldwater 54, Hastings 44
Coleman 47, Carson City-Crystal 37
Concord 68, Vermontville Maple Valley 41
Croswell-Lexington 58, Marysville 46
DeWitt 61, Holt 39
Dearborn 60, Grand Haven 59
Dearborn Advanced Tech 60, Detroit Cesar Chavez 24
Dearborn Fordson 56, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 54
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 62, Melvindale ABT 61
Detroit Douglass 70, Detroit Northwestern 29
Detroit Ford 62, Detroit Southeastern 31
Detroit Frontier 61, Dearborn Riverside West 50
Detroit Old Redford 82, West Bloomfield 71
Detroit UD Jesuit 58, Birmingham Brother Rice 44
East Jordan 68, Wyoming Lee 38
East Kentwood 68, Wyoming Lee 38
Eastpointe East Detroit 81, Detroit Western Intl 52
Edwardsburg 61, Three Rivers 44
Elk Rapids 63, Kingsley 18
Farmington 43, Redford Union 40
Flat Rock 54, Wyandotte Roosevelt 42
Flint International 72, Burton Bendle 44
Flint Kearsley 71, Flushing 56
Fowler 68, Bath 44
Frankenmuth 57, Bay City John Glenn 48
Frankfort 62, Suttons Bay 52
Fulton-Middleton 69, Breckenridge 27
Garber 46, Saginaw Swan Valley 42
Garden City 49, Milan 47
Gladwin 68, Midland Bullock Creek 49
Gobles 68, Martin 30
Goodrich 80, Owosso 47
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 63, Hamilton 44
Grand Rapids Christian 61, Wyoming 47
Grand Rapids Covenant 64, Forest Hills Eastern 50
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 70, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 42
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 61, Grand River 23
Grandville 57, Byron Center 53
Grant 86, Howard City Tri-County 44
Grass Lake 59, East Jackson 32
Greenville 65, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 60, OT
Grosse Pointe North 61, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 29
Hanover-Horton 71, Homer 50
Harbor Light Christian 67, Maplewood Baptist 58
Hartford 74, Comstock 44
Hartland 55, Detroit Country Day 46
Haslett 65, Lansing Eastern 50
Hemlock 50, Carrollton 34
Heston 80, Hale 50
Hillsdale 63, Clinton 58
Holland Black River 52, Delton Kellogg 43
Hudson 59, Ida 53
Hudsonville 74, East Grand Rapids 42
Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Grandville Calvin 37
Ionia 41, Eaton Rapids 35
Iron Mountain 72, West Iron County 22
Ironwood 54, Ewen – Trout Creek 47
Ishpeming Westwood 61, Ishpeming 44
Ithaca 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 43
Jonesville 50, Vandercook Lake Jackson 30
Kalamazoo Central 86, Battle Creek Central 35
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 44, Mattawan 35
Kelloggsville 73, Hart 66
Kent City 64, Lakeview 39
Kinde-North Huron 50, Akron-Fairgrove 38
Kingsford 73, Escanaba 47
Lake Fenton 72, Corunna 53
Lake Leelanau St Mary 57, Gaylord St Mary 48
Lake Odessa Lakewood 44, Charlotte 40
Lansing Sexton 61, Lansing Catholic 50
Lapeer 71, Benzie Central 54
Leland 45, Brethren 41
Lenawee Christian 66, Sand Creek 30
Leslie 61, Manchester 30
Linden 60, Holly 49
Livonia Churchill 68, Gibraltar Carlson 64
Livonia Stevenson 50, Saline 45
Lowell 50, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 30
Ludington 63, Mason County Central 47
Madison Heights Lamphere 50, Royal Oak 48
Mancelona 76, Johannesburg-Lewiston 30
Maple City Glen Lake 85, Buckley 36
Marcellus 55, Decatur 31
Marshall 48, Battle Creek Harper Creek 42
Mason 76, Williamston 51
Mason County Eastern 54, Walkerville 15
McBain 55, Boyne City 36
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 65, Midland Calvary 39
Melvindale 63, Newport Jefferson 37
Mesick 60, Big Rapids Crossroads 13
Michigan Center 57, Napoleon 25
Millington 66, Burton Genesee Christian 43
Mio-AuSable 40, Mackinaw City 39
Morley-Stanwood 58, Stanton Central Montcalm 53
Morrice 45, Burton Atherton 34
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 61, St Charles 22
Munising 48, Stephenson 33
New Boston Huron 50, Southgate Anderson 37
New Buffalo 67, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 60
New Haven 55, St. Clair Shores South Lake 37
Newaygo 81, Reed City 65
Niles 53, Otsego 43
Niles Brandywine 67, Buchanan 57
North Branch 76, Kimball Landmark 13
North Muskegon 49, Menominee 37
Oakridge High School 72, Ravenna 47
Ojibwe 66, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 57
Onsted 71, Dundee 17
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 70, Ashtabula St John, Ohio 58
Oxford 75, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 40
Parchment 61, Constantine 8
Paw Paw 62, Vicksburg 43
Pentwater 63, Baldwin 50
Perry 58, Saranac 51
Pewamo-Westphalia 62, Lansing Christian 35
Pinckney 77, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 59
Pinconning 75, Farwell 30
Plainwell 52, Sturgis 34
Plymouth 62, Ann Arbor Pioneer 60
Pontiac Notre Dame 46, Grosse Pointe South 40
Port Huron 55, Romeo 46
Portage Central 66, Portage Northern 59
Portland St Patrick 79, Laingsburg 44
Posen 61, Whittemore-Prescott 22
Potterville 73, Dansville 29
Reese 45, Sandusky 35
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 60, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 44
Rogers City 44, Fairview 41
Royal Oak Shrine 43, Lutheran Westland 21
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 47, Saginaw Nouvel 46
Saugatuck 50, Galesburg-Augusta 46
Schoolcraft 51, Lawton 38
South Haven 70, Watervliet 56
South Lyon 69, Waterford Kettering 37
South Lyon East 62, Franklin 0
Southfield Christian 66, Livonia Clarenceville 47
Sparta 94, Fremont 49
Springport 52, Reading 36
St Clair 54, Fraser 42
Standish-Sterling Central 72, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 45
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 60, Whitmore Lake 49
Stevensville Lakeshore 56, St Joseph 43
Stockbridge 57, Quincy 39
Summerfield 67, Britton-Deerfield 54
Swartz Creek 66, Fenton 55
Taylor Trillium 65, MMSA 33
Tecumseh 69, Bedford 64
Three Oaks River Valley 50, St. Joseph OLL 40
Traverse City Christian 66, Cedarville 42
Traverse City West 70, Marquette 65
Union City 64, Bronson 53
Unionville-Sebewaing 50, Brown City 42
Utica Ford II 67, Utica Eisenhower 56
Vassar 65, Mayville 44
Vestaburg 63, Merrill 35
Waldron 66, Tekonsha 11
Walled Lake Central 58, Lakeland (MI) 43
Walled Lake Northern 47, Walled Lake Western 35
Waterford Mott 55, Milford 47
Wayland Union 66, Hopkins 55
Webberville 90, Livingston Christian 64
White Cloud 30, Shelby 26
Whiteford 45, Erie-Mason 40
Whitehall 58, Spring Lake 45
Wyoming Godwin Heights 63, Kalamazoo Phoenix 39
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 76, Muskegon Orchard View 27
Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 63, Factoryville Christian 42, 6OT
Yale 70, Marine City 49
Zeeland East 53, Allendale 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Austin Catholic vs. Algonac, ppd.
Benton Harbor Countryside vs. Covert, ccd.
Hazel Park vs. Warren Mott, ccd.
