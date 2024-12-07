BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian Madison 47, Blissfield 42 Allen Park Cabrini 55, Clawson 39 Alpena 59, St Ignace 38 Ann…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 47, Blissfield 42

Allen Park Cabrini 55, Clawson 39

Alpena 59, St Ignace 38

Ann Arbor Greenhills 43, Ann Arbor Central Academy 38

Auburn Hills Avondale 84, Salem 38

Bad Axe 49, Marlette 32

Baraga 65, Lake Linden-Hubbell 37

Battle Creek Lakeview 72, Richland Gull Lake 43

Battle Creek Pennfield 52, Jackson Northwest 44

Battle Creek St Philip 56, Colon 53

Beaverton 35, Harrison 30

Berkley 63, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 27

Beverly Hills Groves 64, Birmingham Seaholm 37

Big Rapids 68, Remus Chippewa Hills 50

Birch Run 49, Bay City Central 47

Bloomfield Hills 78, Troy 68

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 69, Canton Prep 55

Brooklyn Columbia Central 66, Addison 31

Burton Bentley 62, Genesee 46

Byron Center South Christian 66, Holland Christian 64

Cadillac 52, Gaylord 33

Caledonia 48, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 44

Capac 55, Peck 52

Carleton Airport 50, Monroe 39

Caro 45, Midland 29

Cass City 44, Ubly 21

Cassopolis 71, Bangor 48

Cedar Springs 62, Comstock Park 19

Centreville 80, White Pigeon 57

Charlevoix 51, Grayling 38

Cheboygan 66, Kalkaska 60

Clare 44, Shepherd 32

Clarkston 78, Sterling Heights 50

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 54, Northville 50

Clinton Township Clintondale 76, Mt Clemens 29

Coldwater 54, Hastings 44

Coleman 47, Carson City-Crystal 37

Concord 68, Vermontville Maple Valley 41

Croswell-Lexington 58, Marysville 46

DeWitt 61, Holt 39

Dearborn 60, Grand Haven 59

Dearborn Advanced Tech 60, Detroit Cesar Chavez 24

Dearborn Fordson 56, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 54

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 62, Melvindale ABT 61

Detroit Douglass 70, Detroit Northwestern 29

Detroit Ford 62, Detroit Southeastern 31

Detroit Frontier 61, Dearborn Riverside West 50

Detroit Old Redford 82, West Bloomfield 71

Detroit UD Jesuit 58, Birmingham Brother Rice 44

East Jordan 68, Wyoming Lee 38

East Kentwood 68, Wyoming Lee 38

Eastpointe East Detroit 81, Detroit Western Intl 52

Edwardsburg 61, Three Rivers 44

Elk Rapids 63, Kingsley 18

Farmington 43, Redford Union 40

Flat Rock 54, Wyandotte Roosevelt 42

Flint International 72, Burton Bendle 44

Flint Kearsley 71, Flushing 56

Fowler 68, Bath 44

Frankenmuth 57, Bay City John Glenn 48

Frankfort 62, Suttons Bay 52

Fulton-Middleton 69, Breckenridge 27

Garber 46, Saginaw Swan Valley 42

Garden City 49, Milan 47

Gladwin 68, Midland Bullock Creek 49

Gobles 68, Martin 30

Goodrich 80, Owosso 47

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 63, Hamilton 44

Grand Rapids Christian 61, Wyoming 47

Grand Rapids Covenant 64, Forest Hills Eastern 50

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 70, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 42

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 61, Grand River 23

Grandville 57, Byron Center 53

Grant 86, Howard City Tri-County 44

Grass Lake 59, East Jackson 32

Greenville 65, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 60, OT

Grosse Pointe North 61, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 29

Hanover-Horton 71, Homer 50

Harbor Light Christian 67, Maplewood Baptist 58

Hartford 74, Comstock 44

Hartland 55, Detroit Country Day 46

Haslett 65, Lansing Eastern 50

Hemlock 50, Carrollton 34

Heston 80, Hale 50

Hillsdale 63, Clinton 58

Holland Black River 52, Delton Kellogg 43

Hudson 59, Ida 53

Hudsonville 74, East Grand Rapids 42

Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Grandville Calvin 37

Ionia 41, Eaton Rapids 35

Iron Mountain 72, West Iron County 22

Ironwood 54, Ewen – Trout Creek 47

Ishpeming Westwood 61, Ishpeming 44

Ithaca 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 43

Jonesville 50, Vandercook Lake Jackson 30

Kalamazoo Central 86, Battle Creek Central 35

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 44, Mattawan 35

Kelloggsville 73, Hart 66

Kent City 64, Lakeview 39

Kinde-North Huron 50, Akron-Fairgrove 38

Kingsford 73, Escanaba 47

Lake Fenton 72, Corunna 53

Lake Leelanau St Mary 57, Gaylord St Mary 48

Lake Odessa Lakewood 44, Charlotte 40

Lansing Sexton 61, Lansing Catholic 50

Lapeer 71, Benzie Central 54

Leland 45, Brethren 41

Lenawee Christian 66, Sand Creek 30

Leslie 61, Manchester 30

Linden 60, Holly 49

Livonia Churchill 68, Gibraltar Carlson 64

Livonia Stevenson 50, Saline 45

Lowell 50, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 30

Ludington 63, Mason County Central 47

Madison Heights Lamphere 50, Royal Oak 48

Mancelona 76, Johannesburg-Lewiston 30

Maple City Glen Lake 85, Buckley 36

Marcellus 55, Decatur 31

Marshall 48, Battle Creek Harper Creek 42

Mason 76, Williamston 51

Mason County Eastern 54, Walkerville 15

McBain 55, Boyne City 36

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 65, Midland Calvary 39

Melvindale 63, Newport Jefferson 37

Mesick 60, Big Rapids Crossroads 13

Michigan Center 57, Napoleon 25

Millington 66, Burton Genesee Christian 43

Mio-AuSable 40, Mackinaw City 39

Morley-Stanwood 58, Stanton Central Montcalm 53

Morrice 45, Burton Atherton 34

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 61, St Charles 22

Munising 48, Stephenson 33

New Boston Huron 50, Southgate Anderson 37

New Buffalo 67, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 60

New Haven 55, St. Clair Shores South Lake 37

Newaygo 81, Reed City 65

Niles 53, Otsego 43

Niles Brandywine 67, Buchanan 57

North Branch 76, Kimball Landmark 13

North Muskegon 49, Menominee 37

Oakridge High School 72, Ravenna 47

Ojibwe 66, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 57

Onsted 71, Dundee 17

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 70, Ashtabula St John, Ohio 58

Oxford 75, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 40

Parchment 61, Constantine 8

Paw Paw 62, Vicksburg 43

Pentwater 63, Baldwin 50

Perry 58, Saranac 51

Pewamo-Westphalia 62, Lansing Christian 35

Pinckney 77, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 59

Pinconning 75, Farwell 30

Plainwell 52, Sturgis 34

Plymouth 62, Ann Arbor Pioneer 60

Pontiac Notre Dame 46, Grosse Pointe South 40

Port Huron 55, Romeo 46

Portage Central 66, Portage Northern 59

Portland St Patrick 79, Laingsburg 44

Posen 61, Whittemore-Prescott 22

Potterville 73, Dansville 29

Reese 45, Sandusky 35

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 60, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 44

Rogers City 44, Fairview 41

Royal Oak Shrine 43, Lutheran Westland 21

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 47, Saginaw Nouvel 46

Saugatuck 50, Galesburg-Augusta 46

Schoolcraft 51, Lawton 38

South Haven 70, Watervliet 56

South Lyon 69, Waterford Kettering 37

South Lyon East 62, Franklin 0

Southfield Christian 66, Livonia Clarenceville 47

Sparta 94, Fremont 49

Springport 52, Reading 36

St Clair 54, Fraser 42

Standish-Sterling Central 72, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 45

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 60, Whitmore Lake 49

Stevensville Lakeshore 56, St Joseph 43

Stockbridge 57, Quincy 39

Summerfield 67, Britton-Deerfield 54

Swartz Creek 66, Fenton 55

Taylor Trillium 65, MMSA 33

Tecumseh 69, Bedford 64

Three Oaks River Valley 50, St. Joseph OLL 40

Traverse City Christian 66, Cedarville 42

Traverse City West 70, Marquette 65

Union City 64, Bronson 53

Unionville-Sebewaing 50, Brown City 42

Utica Ford II 67, Utica Eisenhower 56

Vassar 65, Mayville 44

Vestaburg 63, Merrill 35

Waldron 66, Tekonsha 11

Walled Lake Central 58, Lakeland (MI) 43

Walled Lake Northern 47, Walled Lake Western 35

Waterford Mott 55, Milford 47

Wayland Union 66, Hopkins 55

Webberville 90, Livingston Christian 64

White Cloud 30, Shelby 26

Whiteford 45, Erie-Mason 40

Whitehall 58, Spring Lake 45

Wyoming Godwin Heights 63, Kalamazoo Phoenix 39

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 76, Muskegon Orchard View 27

Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 63, Factoryville Christian 42, 6OT

Yale 70, Marine City 49

Zeeland East 53, Allendale 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Austin Catholic vs. Algonac, ppd.

Benton Harbor Countryside vs. Covert, ccd.

Hazel Park vs. Warren Mott, ccd.

