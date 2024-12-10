Former England rugby player Tom Voyce feared dead after car went into a river

NORTHUMBERLAND, England (AP) — Former England rugby international Tom Voyce is missing and feared dead after his car was recovered…

NORTHUMBERLAND, England (AP) — Former England rugby international Tom Voyce is missing and feared dead after his car was recovered from a flood-swollen river, police said Tuesday.

Northumbria Police believe the 43-year-old Voyce attempted to drive across a section of the River Aln near Alnwick, a town about 30 miles north of Newcastle, when his car was caught in the current.

“Officers have since recovered his car, but sadly Tom is yet to be found,” police said in statement on X. “It is believed in his attempts to escape he has been swept away and tragically died.”

Police received a report Sunday morning that Voyce had not returned to his home from the previous evening, when he was out with friends.

Police said it had carried out extensive enquiries.

Voyce, who played wing and fullback, won nine caps for England from 2001 to 2006. He played for Wasps from 2003 to 2009, winning European and domestic titles. He also played for Bath and Gloucester, making 220 Premiership appearances before retiring in May 2013.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Tom Voyce at this extremely challenging time,” England Rugby posted on X.

