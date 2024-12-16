Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove says he’s ‘feeling good’ as he recovers from on-field collapse

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove said he is “feeling good” and that the support he received from…

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove said he is “feeling good” and that the support he received from fans, teammates and opponents helped him recover after being placed in a medically induced coma.

Bove collapsed on the field during a game against Inter Milan on Dec. 1.

“It’s in moments like these that I understand how genuine this sport truly is and how, beyond the results, competition and rivalries, we are all connected,” Bove posted on Instagram on Monday in his first public comments since the incident. “Connected by a bond that, once created, grows stronger during challenging times becoming almost unbreakable.

“I have experienced it firsthand in these last few days: the affection I’ve received, the warmth of the fans, the support from teammates and opponents and the closeness of the ENTIRE football world gave me incredible strength and courage,” Bove added. “I felt surrounded by positive energy, which helped me stay calm and not feel the loneliness that often comes with situations like this.”

The 22-year-old Bove was released from the hospital on Friday but won’t be able to play in Italy again if he needs a defibrillator for his heart.

Playing with a defibrillator is prohibited in Italy.

But Bove could follow former Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen, who resumed his career in the English Premier League after he went into cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at the European Championship in 2021 and had a defibrillator implanted.

“I’m feeling good and that’s the most important thing!” Bove said. “See you soon… On the pitch!”

Bove joined Fiorentina on loan from Roma in August with an option to make the move permanent.

