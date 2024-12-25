FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|8
|0
|284
|107
|11
|2
|408
|211
|Tulane
|7
|1
|330
|120
|9
|5
|491
|289
|Memphis
|6
|2
|300
|237
|11
|2
|464
|310
|Navy
|6
|2
|258
|176
|9
|3
|386
|268
|East Carolina
|5
|3
|285
|261
|7
|5
|390
|334
|South Florida
|4
|4
|249
|229
|7
|6
|418
|387
|UTSA
|4
|4
|297
|248
|7
|6
|431
|391
|Charlotte
|4
|4
|216
|275
|5
|7
|284
|421
|North Texas
|3
|5
|256
|273
|6
|6
|408
|414
|Rice
|3
|5
|166
|214
|4
|8
|266
|305
|Temple
|2
|6
|147
|288
|3
|9
|235
|425
|UAB
|2
|6
|217
|308
|3
|9
|314
|411
|FAU
|1
|7
|208
|269
|3
|9
|311
|363
|Tulsa
|1
|7
|181
|389
|3
|9
|300
|510
___
Tuesday’s Games
South Florida 41, San Jose St. 39
Friday’s Games
Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas: Navy vs. Oklahoma, Noon
Saturday’s Games
Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: NC State vs. East Carolina, 5:45 p.m.
Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.: Army vs. Louisiana Tech, 9:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
First Responder Bowl at Dallas: Texas State vs. North Texas, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|8
|0
|301
|146
|11
|3
|511
|309
|Clemson
|7
|1
|294
|174
|10
|4
|486
|328
|Miami
|6
|2
|321
|246
|10
|2
|530
|287
|Duke
|5
|3
|199
|205
|9
|3
|322
|266
|Syracuse
|5
|3
|236
|243
|9
|3
|391
|344
|Louisville
|5
|3
|263
|220
|8
|4
|439
|279
|Georgia Tech
|5
|3
|200
|204
|7
|5
|349
|298
|Boston College
|4
|4
|230
|223
|7
|5
|351
|289
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|238
|182
|6
|6
|356
|273
|Pittsburgh
|3
|5
|188
|219
|7
|5
|382
|321
|NC State
|3
|5
|248
|257
|6
|6
|350
|366
|North Carolina
|3
|5
|236
|221
|6
|6
|388
|338
|Virginia
|3
|5
|168
|246
|5
|7
|272
|345
|California
|2
|6
|186
|222
|6
|7
|326
|290
|Wake Forest
|2
|6
|196
|276
|4
|8
|308
|390
|Stanford
|2
|6
|168
|280
|3
|9
|274
|404
|Florida St.
|1
|7
|118
|226
|2
|10
|185
|336
___
Thursday’s Games
GameAbove Sports Bowl at Detroit: Toledo vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham Bowl at Birmingham, Ala.: Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Holiday Bowl at San Diego: Washington St. vs. Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fenway Bowl at Boston: North Carolina vs. Uconn, 11 a.m.
Pinstripe Bowl at Bronx, N.Y.: Nebraska vs. Boston College, Noon
Pop-Tarts Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Miami vs. Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: NC State vs. East Carolina, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas: Washington vs. Louisville, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.: Mississippi vs. Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.: Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|7
|2
|276
|200
|11
|2
|430
|277
|BYU
|7
|2
|276
|199
|10
|2
|369
|241
|Iowa St.
|7
|2
|281
|206
|10
|3
|393
|280
|Colorado
|7
|2
|345
|201
|9
|3
|414
|264
|Baylor
|6
|3
|328
|274
|8
|4
|416
|303
|TCU
|6
|3
|280
|224
|8
|4
|401
|317
|Texas Tech
|6
|3
|329
|305
|8
|4
|463
|414
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|251
|223
|8
|4
|357
|263
|West Virginia
|5
|4
|247
|287
|6
|7
|379
|415
|Kansas
|4
|5
|271
|263
|5
|7
|356
|312
|Cincinnati
|3
|6
|210
|231
|5
|7
|302
|295
|Houston
|3
|6
|116
|225
|4
|8
|168
|275
|Utah
|2
|7
|173
|215
|5
|7
|283
|248
|Arizona
|2
|7
|171
|301
|4
|8
|261
|381
|UCF
|2
|7
|250
|282
|4
|8
|365
|323
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|9
|198
|366
|3
|9
|326
|427
___
Thursday’s Games
Rate Bowl at Phoenix: Kansas St. vs. Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, N.M.: TCU vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 2:15 p.m.
Pop-Tarts Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Miami vs. Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Alamo Bowl at San Antonio: Colorado vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Texas Bowl at Houston: LSU vs. Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Peach Bowl – Quarterfinal at Atlanta: Arizona St. vs. Texas, 1 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|329
|129
|15
|0
|620
|257
|UC Davis
|7
|1
|318
|190
|11
|3
|486
|323
|Idaho
|6
|2
|238
|211
|10
|4
|390
|350
|N. Arizona
|6
|2
|233
|137
|8
|5
|368
|244
|Montana
|5
|3
|250
|212
|9
|5
|467
|362
|Idaho St.
|3
|5
|254
|326
|5
|7
|385
|454
|E. Washington
|3
|5
|316
|295
|4
|8
|430
|434
|Weber St.
|3
|5
|256
|254
|4
|8
|340
|334
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|248
|270
|3
|8
|322
|441
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|169
|262
|3
|8
|228
|344
|Sacramento St.
|1
|7
|229
|322
|3
|9
|351
|417
|N. Colorado
|1
|7
|83
|315
|1
|11
|136
|453
___
Monday’s Games
FCS Championship at Frisco, Texas: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|6
|2
|260
|206
|9
|4
|397
|300
|Tennessee St.
|6
|2
|209
|159
|9
|4
|348
|315
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|284
|167
|9
|5
|439
|339
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|2
|213
|154
|7
|5
|288
|263
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|4
|221
|240
|5
|7
|315
|350
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|5
|200
|262
|4
|8
|294
|344
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|271
|307
|4
|8
|372
|521
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|181
|264
|3
|9
|222
|391
|Charleston Southern
|0
|8
|120
|200
|1
|11
|172
|321
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|9
|0
|312
|132
|13
|0
|467
|231
|Penn St.
|8
|1
|276
|129
|12
|2
|475
|223
|Indiana
|8
|1
|360
|152
|11
|2
|537
|203
|Ohio St.
|7
|2
|269
|111
|11
|2
|468
|148
|Illinois
|6
|3
|249
|239
|9
|3
|347
|265
|Iowa
|6
|3
|239
|164
|8
|4
|336
|205
|Michigan
|5
|4
|197
|187
|7
|5
|267
|246
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|224
|191
|7
|5
|316
|210
|Rutgers
|4
|5
|216
|239
|7
|5
|335
|286
|Southern Cal
|4
|5
|247
|213
|6
|6
|357
|282
|Washington
|4
|5
|186
|238
|6
|6
|270
|274
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|184
|218
|6
|6
|286
|238
|Michigan St.
|3
|6
|157
|280
|5
|7
|232
|313
|UCLA
|3
|6
|168
|243
|5
|7
|221
|303
|Wisconsin
|3
|6
|206
|208
|5
|7
|271
|277
|Northwestern
|2
|7
|150
|277
|4
|8
|214
|316
|Maryland
|1
|8
|169
|325
|4
|8
|284
|365
|Purdue
|0
|9
|112
|375
|1
|11
|189
|479
___
Thursday’s Games
Rate Bowl at Phoenix: Kansas St. vs. Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Las Vegas Bowl at Las Vegas: Southern Cal vs. Texas A&M, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pinstripe Bowl at Bronx, N.Y.: Nebraska vs. Boston College, Noon
Monday’s Games
Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: Missouri vs. Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
ReliaQuest Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: Michigan vs. Alabama, Noon
Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas: Washington vs. Louisville, 2 p.m.
Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Illinois vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m.
Fiesta Bowl – Quarterfinal at Glendale, Ariz.: Boise St. vs. Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Rose Bowl – Quarterfinal at Pasadena, Calif.: Oregon vs. Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.: Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Richmond
|8
|0
|229
|126
|10
|3
|353
|230
|Rhode Island
|7
|1
|230
|166
|11
|3
|340
|307
|Delaware
|6
|2
|258
|192
|9
|2
|384
|231
|Villanova
|6
|2
|199
|163
|10
|4
|323
|261
|New Hampshire
|6
|2
|192
|140
|8
|5
|294
|292
|Stony Brook
|5
|3
|267
|218
|8
|4
|356
|297
|Towson
|5
|3
|224
|188
|7
|5
|310
|299
|Elon
|5
|3
|230
|208
|6
|6
|305
|311
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|227
|190
|7
|5
|351
|282
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|4
|298
|257
|6
|6
|468
|402
|Maine
|3
|5
|198
|230
|5
|7
|279
|359
|Hampton
|2
|6
|230
|245
|5
|7
|355
|323
|Albany (NY)
|2
|6
|150
|218
|4
|8
|235
|339
|Campbell
|1
|7
|171
|250
|3
|9
|277
|393
|Bryant
|0
|8
|154
|284
|2
|10
|256
|427
|NC A&T
|0
|8
|98
|280
|1
|11
|187
|456
___
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|1
|306
|176
|9
|5
|504
|366
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|2
|159
|129
|10
|3
|309
|266
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|243
|161
|8
|6
|349
|345
|Liberty
|5
|3
|227
|174
|8
|3
|338
|256
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|4
|187
|141
|5
|7
|266
|246
|FIU
|3
|5
|195
|179
|4
|8
|316
|309
|UTEP
|3
|5
|186
|238
|3
|9
|234
|388
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|6
|158
|265
|3
|9
|217
|411
|New Mexico St.
|2
|6
|193
|283
|3
|9
|259
|435
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|6
|149
|257
|2
|10
|198
|374
___
Saturday’s Games
Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.: Army vs. Louisiana Tech, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Bahamas Bowl at Nassau, Bahamas: Liberty vs. Buffalo, 11 a.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|253
|256
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|196
|235
___
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|5
|2
|219
|196
|8
|2
|300
|239
|Harvard
|5
|2
|228
|159
|8
|2
|326
|216
|Columbia
|5
|2
|135
|115
|7
|3
|207
|161
|Yale
|4
|3
|239
|205
|7
|3
|338
|281
|Cornell
|3
|4
|234
|225
|4
|6
|302
|318
|Penn
|2
|5
|194
|202
|4
|6
|274
|269
|Brown
|2
|5
|173
|249
|3
|7
|255
|336
|Princeton
|2
|5
|159
|230
|3
|7
|216
|312
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|7
|1
|266
|119
|11
|3
|410
|254
|Miami (Ohio)
|7
|1
|243
|120
|8
|5
|294
|246
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|282
|235
|8
|4
|349
|336
|Bowling Green
|6
|2
|206
|136
|7
|5
|321
|243
|W. Michigan
|5
|3
|260
|235
|6
|7
|376
|407
|N. Illinois
|4
|4
|170
|148
|8
|5
|319
|241
|Toledo
|4
|4
|171
|180
|7
|5
|320
|256
|Akron
|3
|5
|184
|213
|4
|8
|245
|384
|E. Michigan
|2
|6
|201
|257
|5
|7
|311
|335
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|6
|158
|243
|4
|8
|271
|356
|Ball St.
|2
|6
|241
|298
|3
|9
|304
|481
|Kent St.
|0
|8
|126
|324
|0
|12
|167
|529
___
Thursday’s Games
GameAbove Sports Bowl at Detroit: Toledo vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
68 Ventures Bowl at Mobile, Ala.: Bowling Green vs. Arkansas St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.: Colorado St. vs. Miami (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Bahamas Bowl at Nassau, Bahamas: Liberty vs. Buffalo, 11 a.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|238
|98
|9
|3
|397
|258
|NC Central
|4
|1
|152
|54
|8
|3
|391
|202
|Morgan St.
|3
|2
|123
|156
|6
|6
|292
|280
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|127
|167
|4
|8
|246
|341
|Howard
|1
|4
|96
|120
|4
|8
|238
|314
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|92
|233
|1
|11
|212
|446
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|308
|114
|13
|2
|575
|266
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|309
|78
|12
|3
|550
|209
|South Dakota
|7
|1
|307
|131
|11
|3
|501
|247
|Illinois St.
|6
|2
|222
|182
|10
|4
|373
|349
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|301
|253
|8
|4
|418
|362
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|174
|263
|4
|8
|242
|379
|Youngstown St.
|3
|5
|211
|280
|4
|8
|329
|430
|North Dakota
|2
|6
|247
|274
|5
|7
|370
|371
|S. Illinois
|2
|6
|169
|243
|4
|8
|269
|367
|N. Iowa
|1
|7
|176
|309
|3
|9
|238
|396
|Murray St.
|0
|8
|137
|434
|1
|11
|219
|560
___
Monday’s Games
FCS Championship at Frisco, Texas: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|7
|0
|262
|140
|12
|1
|508
|285
|UNLV
|6
|1
|268
|154
|11
|3
|495
|298
|Colorado St.
|6
|1
|195
|139
|8
|4
|300
|292
|Fresno St.
|4
|3
|185
|190
|6
|7
|339
|323
|San Jose St.
|3
|4
|147
|185
|7
|6
|369
|358
|Air Force
|3
|4
|165
|188
|5
|7
|227
|279
|Hawaii
|3
|4
|161
|202
|5
|7
|268
|312
|New Mexico
|3
|4
|225
|240
|5
|7
|402
|456
|Utah St.
|3
|4
|269
|259
|4
|8
|383
|453
|San Diego St.
|2
|5
|154
|238
|3
|9
|256
|355
|Wyoming
|2
|5
|166
|183
|3
|9
|232
|340
|Nevada
|0
|7
|140
|219
|3
|10
|300
|374
___
Tuesday’s Games
South Florida 41, San Jose St. 39
Saturday’s Games
Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.: Colorado St. vs. Miami (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Fiesta Bowl – Quarterfinal at Glendale, Ariz.: Boise St. vs. Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|5
|1
|220
|110
|8
|3
|324
|264
|CCSU
|5
|1
|149
|122
|7
|6
|316
|310
|Robert Morris
|4
|2
|153
|124
|7
|5
|279
|242
|LIU Brooklyn
|3
|3
|169
|182
|4
|8
|266
|333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|4
|95
|123
|4
|7
|176
|232
|Wagner
|2
|4
|119
|129
|4
|8
|231
|292
|Stonehill
|0
|6
|78
|193
|1
|10
|167
|386
___
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|41
|38
|5
|7
|291
|359
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|38
|41
|8
|4
|441
|337
___
Friday’s Games
Holiday Bowl at San Diego: Washington St. vs. Syracuse, 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|5
|1
|204
|101
|9
|4
|371
|281
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|172
|99
|6
|6
|331
|277
|Bucknell
|4
|2
|193
|171
|6
|6
|346
|362
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|105
|153
|6
|6
|307
|290
|Georgetown
|2
|4
|75
|166
|5
|6
|200
|283
|Fordham
|2
|4
|136
|125
|2
|10
|214
|353
|Colgate
|1
|5
|130
|200
|2
|10
|242
|378
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|7
|1
|213
|122
|8
|3
|280
|239
|San Diego
|6
|2
|241
|134
|8
|3
|318
|203
|Butler
|5
|3
|252
|172
|9
|3
|427
|196
|Morehead St.
|5
|3
|129
|153
|7
|5
|209
|271
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|3
|227
|172
|6
|6
|274
|301
|Davidson
|4
|4
|273
|240
|6
|5
|388
|312
|Dayton
|4
|4
|142
|146
|6
|5
|222
|187
|Presbyterian
|4
|4
|223
|179
|6
|6
|337
|298
|Valparaiso
|2
|5
|88
|167
|4
|7
|171
|301
|Marist
|1
|7
|148
|271
|1
|10
|190
|392
|Stetson
|0
|7
|146
|326
|2
|9
|229
|412
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|7
|1
|228
|118
|12
|2
|475
|186
|Georgia
|6
|2
|224
|177
|11
|2
|431
|265
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|200
|154
|10
|3
|464
|209
|Alabama
|5
|3
|227
|174
|9
|3
|426
|207
|Mississippi
|5
|3
|230
|145
|9
|3
|450
|167
|Missouri
|5
|3
|188
|217
|9
|3
|349
|241
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|233
|162
|9
|3
|379
|214
|LSU
|5
|3
|212
|210
|8
|4
|352
|285
|Texas A&M
|5
|3
|235
|198
|8
|4
|364
|254
|Florida
|4
|4
|218
|220
|8
|5
|368
|300
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|190
|219
|6
|6
|363
|299
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|175
|200
|6
|6
|320
|277
|Oklahoma
|2
|6
|132
|211
|6
|6
|292
|259
|Auburn
|2
|6
|153
|199
|5
|7
|333
|256
|Kentucky
|1
|7
|113
|212
|4
|8
|247
|265
|Mississippi St.
|0
|8
|169
|311
|2
|10
|310
|409
___
Friday’s Games
Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas: Navy vs. Oklahoma, Noon
Birmingham Bowl at Birmingham, Ala.: Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Bowl at Las Vegas: Southern Cal vs. Texas A&M, 10:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: Missouri vs. Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
ReliaQuest Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: Michigan vs. Alabama, Noon
Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Illinois vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m.
Texas Bowl at Houston: LSU vs. Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Peach Bowl – Quarterfinal at Atlanta: Arizona St. vs. Texas, 1 p.m.
Sugar Bowl – Quarterfinal at New Orleans: Georgia vs. Notre Dame, 8:45 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.: Mississippi vs. Duke, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|7
|1
|269
|170
|11
|3
|428
|282
|W. Carolina
|6
|2
|301
|225
|7
|5
|397
|350
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|207
|126
|7
|5
|300
|266
|ETSU
|5
|3
|191
|160
|7
|5
|331
|250
|Samford
|3
|4
|212
|174
|4
|7
|267
|291
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|148
|188
|5
|7
|258
|283
|Wofford
|3
|5
|116
|176
|5
|7
|196
|299
|Furman
|2
|5
|124
|219
|3
|8
|216
|360
|VMI
|1
|7
|97
|227
|1
|11
|149
|394
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|7
|0
|270
|142
|11
|3
|471
|332
|SE Louisiana
|6
|1
|203
|116
|7
|5
|274
|304
|Lamar
|4
|3
|188
|159
|7
|5
|294
|274
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|3
|236
|134
|7
|5
|427
|214
|McNeese St.
|3
|4
|176
|153
|6
|6
|300
|278
|Houston Christian
|3
|4
|202
|245
|5
|7
|331
|415
|East Texas A&M
|2
|4
|139
|180
|3
|9
|249
|378
|Nicholls
|2
|5
|110
|169
|4
|8
|272
|279
|Northwestern St.
|0
|7
|75
|301
|0
|12
|144
|545
___
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|316
|127
|12
|2
|510
|240
|Alabama St.
|5
|3
|183
|148
|7
|5
|272
|200
|Florida A&M
|5
|3
|227
|195
|7
|5
|294
|326
|Alabama A&M
|4
|4
|276
|213
|6
|6
|368
|368
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|169
|233
|2
|10
|242
|409
|MVSU
|1
|7
|158
|289
|1
|11
|201
|483
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|7
|1
|188
|147
|8
|5
|272
|303
|Alcorn St.
|5
|3
|206
|191
|6
|6
|261
|336
|Texas Southern
|4
|4
|181
|222
|5
|6
|233
|321
|Prairie View
|3
|5
|153
|176
|5
|7
|252
|330
|Grambling St.
|2
|6
|173
|191
|5
|7
|296
|299
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|164
|262
|3
|9
|282
|429
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|7
|1
|283
|194
|10
|3
|414
|300
|Georgia Southern
|6
|2
|218
|189
|8
|5
|364
|359
|James Madison
|4
|4
|230
|179
|9
|4
|433
|266
|Old Dominion
|4
|4
|256
|229
|5
|7
|336
|336
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|5
|211
|256
|6
|7
|373
|411
|Appalachian St.
|3
|5
|214
|267
|5
|6
|293
|362
|Georgia St.
|1
|7
|187
|284
|3
|9
|286
|406
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|279
|174
|10
|3
|430
|304
|Arkansas St.
|5
|3
|211
|252
|7
|5
|298
|387
|Texas State
|5
|3
|295
|183
|7
|5
|445
|291
|South Alabama
|5
|3
|262
|173
|7
|6
|447
|327
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|5
|173
|226
|5
|7
|252
|345
|Troy
|3
|5
|214
|225
|4
|8
|312
|341
|Southern Miss.
|0
|8
|117
|319
|1
|11
|183
|453
___
Thursday’s Games
68 Ventures Bowl at Mobile, Ala.: Bowling Green vs. Arkansas St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, N.M.: TCU vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 2:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
First Responder Bowl at Dallas: Texas State vs. North Texas, 4 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|7
|1
|300
|245
|9
|5
|473
|429
|Tarleton St.
|6
|2
|256
|155
|10
|4
|430
|345
|E. Kentucky
|6
|2
|194
|179
|8
|5
|291
|308
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|273
|212
|7
|5
|349
|347
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|5
|227
|252
|6
|6
|382
|330
|Austin Peay
|3
|5
|176
|205
|4
|8
|269
|338
|North Alabama
|3
|5
|223
|206
|3
|9
|283
|350
|West Georgia
|1
|7
|168
|240
|4
|7
|335
|294
|Utah Tech
|1
|7
|167
|290
|1
|11
|219
|470
___
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|12
|1
|505
|180
|Uconn
|8
|4
|388
|286
|Umass
|2
|10
|270
|426
___
Saturday’s Games
Fenway Bowl at Boston: North Carolina vs. Uconn, 11 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Sugar Bowl – Quarterfinal at New Orleans: Georgia vs. Notre Dame, 8:45 p.m.
