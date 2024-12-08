Live Radio
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

December 8, 2024, 12:31 AM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 8 0 284 107 11 1 395 180
Tulane 7 1 330 120 9 4 483 256
Memphis 6 2 300 237 10 2 422 273
Navy 6 2 258 176 8 3 355 255
East Carolina 5 3 285 261 7 5 390 334
South Florida 4 4 249 229 6 6 377 348
UTSA 4 4 297 248 6 6 387 376
Charlotte 4 4 216 275 5 7 284 421
North Texas 3 5 256 273 6 6 408 414
Rice 3 5 166 214 4 8 266 305
Temple 2 6 147 288 3 9 235 425
UAB 2 6 217 308 3 9 314 411
FAU 1 7 208 269 3 9 311 363
Tulsa 1 7 181 389 3 9 300 510

___

Friday’s Games

Army 35, Tulane 14

Saturday, Dec. 14

Army vs. Navy at Landover, Md., 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SMU 8 0 301 146 11 2 501 271
Clemson 7 1 294 174 10 3 462 290
Miami 6 2 321 246 10 2 530 287
Duke 5 3 199 205 9 3 322 266
Syracuse 5 3 236 243 9 3 391 344
Louisville 5 3 263 220 8 4 439 279
Georgia Tech 5 3 200 204 7 5 349 298
Boston College 4 4 230 223 7 5 351 289
Virginia Tech 4 4 238 182 6 6 356 273
Pittsburgh 3 5 188 219 7 5 382 321
NC State 3 5 248 257 6 6 350 366
North Carolina 3 5 236 221 6 6 388 338
Virginia 3 5 168 246 5 7 272 345
California 2 6 186 222 6 6 313 266
Wake Forest 2 6 196 276 4 8 308 390
Stanford 2 6 168 280 3 9 274 404
Florida St. 1 7 118 226 2 10 185 336

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 34, SMU 31

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arizona St. 7 2 276 200 11 2 430 277
BYU 7 2 276 199 10 2 369 241
Iowa St. 7 2 281 206 10 3 393 280
Colorado 7 2 345 201 9 3 414 264
Baylor 6 3 328 274 8 4 416 303
TCU 6 3 280 224 8 4 401 317
Texas Tech 6 3 329 305 8 4 463 414
Kansas St. 5 4 251 223 8 4 357 263
West Virginia 5 4 247 287 6 6 342 373
Kansas 4 5 271 263 5 7 356 312
Cincinnati 3 6 210 231 5 7 302 295
Houston 3 6 116 225 4 8 168 275
Utah 2 7 173 215 5 7 283 248
Arizona 2 7 171 301 4 8 261 381
UCF 2 7 250 282 4 8 365 323
Oklahoma St. 0 9 198 366 3 9 326 427

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. 45, Iowa St. 19

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 8 0 329 129 13 0 537 221
UC Davis 7 1 318 190 11 2 465 288
Idaho 6 2 238 211 10 3 371 298
N. Arizona 6 2 233 137 8 5 368 244
Montana 5 3 250 212 9 5 467 362
Idaho St. 3 5 254 326 5 7 385 454
E. Washington 3 5 316 295 4 8 430 434
Weber St. 3 5 256 254 4 8 340 334
Portland St. 3 5 248 270 3 8 322 441
Cal Poly 2 6 169 262 3 8 228 344
Sacramento St. 1 7 229 322 3 9 351 417
N. Colorado 1 7 83 315 1 11 136 453

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 35, Montana 18

Montana St. 49, UT Martin 17

UC Davis 42, Illinois St. 10

Idaho 34, Lehigh 13

Friday, Dec. 13

FCS Quarterfinal – Game 1 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. Idaho, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

FCS Quarterfinal – Game 2 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. UC Davis, 4 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 6 2 260 206 9 4 397 300
Tennessee St. 6 2 209 159 9 4 348 315
UT Martin 6 2 284 167 9 5 439 339
Tennessee Tech 6 2 213 154 7 5 288 263
Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 4 221 240 5 7 315 350
Gardner-Webb 3 5 200 262 4 8 294 344
W. Illinois 3 5 271 307 4 8 372 521
E. Illinois 2 6 181 264 3 9 222 391
Charleston Southern 0 8 120 200 1 11 172 321

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 49, UT Martin 17

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 9 0 312 132 13 0 467 231
Indiana 8 1 360 152 11 1 520 176
Penn St. 8 1 276 129 11 2 437 213
Ohio St. 7 2 269 111 10 2 426 131
Illinois 6 3 249 239 9 3 347 265
Iowa 6 3 239 164 8 4 336 205
Michigan 5 4 197 187 7 5 267 246
Minnesota 5 4 224 191 7 5 316 210
Rutgers 4 5 216 239 7 5 335 286
Southern Cal 4 5 247 213 6 6 357 282
Washington 4 5 186 238 6 6 270 274
Nebraska 3 6 184 218 6 6 286 238
Michigan St. 3 6 157 280 5 7 232 313
UCLA 3 6 168 243 5 7 221 303
Wisconsin 3 6 206 208 5 7 271 277
Northwestern 2 7 150 277 4 8 214 316
Maryland 1 8 169 325 4 8 284 365
Purdue 0 9 112 375 1 11 189 479

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 45, Penn St. 37

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Richmond 8 0 229 126 10 3 353 230
Rhode Island 7 1 230 166 11 3 340 307
Delaware 6 2 258 192 9 2 384 231
Villanova 6 2 199 163 10 4 323 261
New Hampshire 6 2 192 140 8 5 294 292
Stony Brook 5 3 267 218 8 4 356 297
Towson 5 3 224 188 7 5 310 299
Elon 5 3 230 208 6 6 305 311
William & Mary 4 4 227 190 7 5 351 282
Monmouth (NJ) 4 4 298 257 6 6 468 402
Maine 3 5 198 230 5 7 279 359
Hampton 2 6 230 245 5 7 355 323
Albany (NY) 2 6 150 218 4 8 235 339
Campbell 1 7 171 250 3 9 277 393
Bryant 0 8 154 284 2 10 256 427
NC A&T 0 8 98 280 1 11 187 456

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 17, Rhode Island 10

Incarnate Word 13, Villanova 6

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 7 1 306 176 9 4 477 336
Sam Houston St. 6 2 159 129 9 3 278 240
W. Kentucky 6 2 243 161 8 5 332 318
Liberty 5 3 227 174 8 3 338 256
Louisiana Tech 4 4 187 141 5 7 266 246
FIU 3 5 195 179 4 8 316 309
UTEP 3 5 186 238 3 9 234 388
Middle Tennessee 2 6 158 265 3 9 217 411
New Mexico St. 2 6 193 283 3 9 259 435
Kennesaw St. 2 6 149 257 2 10 198 374

___

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 52, W. Kentucky 12

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 5 6 253 256
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 6 196 235

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 5 2 219 196 8 2 300 239
Harvard 5 2 228 159 8 2 326 216
Columbia 5 2 135 115 7 3 207 161
Yale 4 3 239 205 7 3 338 281
Cornell 3 4 234 225 4 6 302 318
Penn 2 5 194 202 4 6 274 269
Brown 2 5 173 249 3 7 255 336
Princeton 2 5 159 230 3 7 216 312

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 7 1 266 119 10 3 380 227
Miami (Ohio) 7 1 243 120 8 5 294 246
Buffalo 6 2 282 235 8 4 349 336
Bowling Green 6 2 206 136 7 5 321 243
W. Michigan 5 3 260 235 6 6 353 377
N. Illinois 4 4 170 148 7 5 291 221
Toledo 4 4 171 180 7 5 320 256
Akron 3 5 184 213 4 8 245 384
E. Michigan 2 6 201 257 5 7 311 335
Cent. Michigan 2 6 158 243 4 8 271 356
Ball St. 2 6 241 298 3 9 304 481
Kent St. 0 8 126 324 0 12 167 529

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio 38, Miami (Ohio) 3

Saturday, Dec. 14

Salute to Veterans Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.: W. Michigan vs. South Alabama, 9 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 5 0 238 98 9 2 390 230
NC Central 4 1 152 54 8 3 391 202
Morgan St. 3 2 123 156 6 6 292 280
Norfolk St. 2 3 127 167 4 8 246 341
Howard 1 4 96 120 4 8 238 314
Delaware St. 0 5 92 233 1 11 212 446

___

Saturday’s Games

Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: SC State vs. Jackson St., Noon

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 7 1 308 114 11 2 516 238
S. Dakota St. 7 1 309 78 11 2 474 167
South Dakota 7 1 307 131 10 2 449 195
Illinois St. 6 2 222 182 10 4 373 349
Missouri St. 6 2 301 253 8 4 418 362
Indiana St. 3 5 174 263 4 8 242 379
Youngstown St. 3 5 211 280 4 8 329 430
North Dakota 2 6 247 274 5 7 370 371
S. Illinois 2 6 169 243 4 8 269 367
N. Iowa 1 7 176 309 3 9 238 396
Murray St. 0 8 137 434 1 11 219 560

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 35, Montana 18

South Dakota 42, Tarleton St. 31

N. Dakota St. 51, Abilene Christian 31

UC Davis 42, Illinois St. 10

Saturday, Dec. 14

FCS Quarterfinal – Game 3 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Incarnate Word, Noon

FCS Quarterfinal – Game 4 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

FCS Quarterfinal – Game 2 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. UC Davis, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 7 0 262 140 12 1 508 285
UNLV 6 1 268 154 10 3 471 285
Colorado St. 6 1 195 139 8 4 300 292
Fresno St. 4 3 185 190 6 6 319 295
San Jose St. 3 4 147 185 7 5 330 317
Air Force 3 4 165 188 5 7 227 279
Hawaii 3 4 161 202 5 7 268 312
New Mexico 3 4 225 240 5 7 402 456
Utah St. 3 4 269 259 4 8 383 453
San Diego St. 2 5 154 238 3 9 256 355
Wyoming 2 5 166 183 3 9 232 340
Nevada 0 7 140 219 3 10 300 374

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 21, UNLV 7

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 5 1 220 110 8 3 324 264
CCSU 5 1 149 122 7 6 316 310
Robert Morris 4 2 153 124 7 5 279 242
LIU Brooklyn 3 3 169 182 4 8 266 333
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 4 95 123 4 7 176 232
Wagner 2 4 119 129 4 8 231 292
Stonehill 0 6 78 193 1 10 167 386

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon St. 1 0 41 38 5 7 291 359
Washington St. 0 1 38 41 8 4 441 337

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 5 1 204 101 9 4 371 281
Holy Cross 5 1 172 99 6 6 331 277
Bucknell 4 2 193 171 6 6 346 362
Lafayette 2 4 105 153 6 6 307 290
Georgetown 2 4 75 166 5 6 200 283
Fordham 2 4 136 125 2 10 214 353
Colgate 1 5 130 200 2 10 242 378

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho 34, Lehigh 13

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 7 1 213 122 8 3 280 239
San Diego 6 2 241 134 8 3 318 203
Butler 5 3 252 172 9 3 427 196
Morehead St. 5 3 129 153 7 5 209 271
St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 227 172 6 6 274 301
Davidson 4 4 273 240 6 5 388 312
Dayton 4 4 142 146 6 5 222 187
Presbyterian 4 4 223 179 6 6 337 298
Valparaiso 2 5 88 167 4 7 171 301
Marist 1 7 148 271 1 10 190 392
Stetson 0 7 146 326 2 9 229 412

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 7 1 228 118 11 2 437 162
Georgia 6 2 224 177 11 2 431 265
Tennessee 6 2 200 154 10 2 447 167
Alabama 5 3 227 174 9 3 426 207
Mississippi 5 3 230 145 9 3 450 167
Missouri 5 3 188 217 9 3 349 241
South Carolina 5 3 233 162 9 3 379 214
LSU 5 3 212 210 8 4 352 285
Texas A&M 5 3 235 198 8 4 364 254
Florida 4 4 218 220 7 5 335 292
Arkansas 3 5 190 219 6 6 363 299
Vanderbilt 3 5 175 200 6 6 320 277
Oklahoma 2 6 132 211 6 6 292 259
Auburn 2 6 153 199 5 7 333 256
Kentucky 1 7 113 212 4 8 247 265
Mississippi St. 0 8 169 311 2 10 310 409

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 22, Texas 19

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 7 1 269 170 11 2 421 251
W. Carolina 6 2 301 225 7 5 397 350
Chattanooga 5 3 207 126 7 5 300 266
ETSU 5 3 191 160 7 5 331 250
Samford 3 4 212 174 4 7 267 291
The Citadel 3 5 148 188 5 7 258 283
Wofford 3 5 116 176 5 7 196 299
Furman 2 5 124 219 3 8 216 360
VMI 1 7 97 227 1 11 149 394

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 17, Rhode Island 10

Saturday, Dec. 14

FCS Quarterfinal – Game 4 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 7 0 270 142 11 2 457 277
SE Louisiana 6 1 203 116 7 5 274 304
Lamar 4 3 188 159 7 5 294 274
Stephen F. Austin 4 3 236 134 7 5 427 214
McNeese St. 3 4 176 153 6 6 300 278
Houston Christian 3 4 202 245 5 7 331 415
East Texas A&M 2 4 139 180 3 9 249 378
Nicholls 2 5 110 169 4 8 272 279
Northwestern St. 0 7 75 301 0 12 144 545

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 13, Villanova 6

Saturday, Dec. 14

FCS Quarterfinal – Game 3 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Incarnate Word, Noon

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 8 0 316 127 11 2 482 233
Alabama St. 5 3 183 148 7 5 272 200
Florida A&M 5 3 227 195 7 5 294 326
Alabama A&M 4 4 276 213 6 6 368 368
Bethune-Cookman 2 6 169 233 2 10 242 409
MVSU 1 7 158 289 1 11 201 483

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 7 1 188 147 8 5 272 303
Alcorn St. 5 3 206 191 6 6 261 336
Texas Southern 4 4 181 222 5 6 233 321
Prairie View 3 5 153 176 5 7 252 330
Grambling St. 2 6 173 191 5 7 296 299
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 164 262 3 9 282 429

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. 41, Southern U. 13

Saturday, Dec. 14

Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: SC State vs. Jackson St., Noon

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 7 1 283 194 10 3 414 300
Georgia Southern 6 2 218 189 8 4 338 328
James Madison 4 4 230 179 8 4 406 249
Old Dominion 4 4 256 229 5 7 336 336
Coastal Carolina 3 5 211 256 6 6 358 367
Appalachian St. 3 5 214 267 5 6 293 362
Georgia St. 1 7 187 284 3 9 286 406

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 279 174 10 3 430 304
Arkansas St. 5 3 211 252 7 5 298 387
Texas State 5 3 295 183 7 5 445 291
South Alabama 5 3 262 173 6 6 417 304
Louisiana-Monroe 3 5 173 226 5 7 252 345
Troy 3 5 214 225 4 8 312 341
Southern Miss. 0 8 117 319 1 11 183 453

___

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 31, Louisiana-Lafayette 3

Saturday, Dec. 14

Salute to Veterans Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.: W. Michigan vs. South Alabama, 9 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Abilene Christian 7 1 300 245 9 5 473 429
Tarleton St. 6 2 256 155 10 4 430 345
E. Kentucky 6 2 194 179 8 5 291 308
S. Utah 6 2 273 212 7 5 349 347
Cent. Arkansas 3 5 227 252 6 6 382 330
Austin Peay 3 5 176 205 4 8 269 338
North Alabama 3 5 223 206 3 9 283 350
West Georgia 1 7 168 240 4 7 335 294
Utah Tech 1 7 167 290 1 11 219 470

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 42, Tarleton St. 31

N. Dakota St. 51, Abilene Christian 31

