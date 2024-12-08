FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|8
|0
|284
|107
|11
|1
|395
|180
|Tulane
|7
|1
|330
|120
|9
|4
|483
|256
|Memphis
|6
|2
|300
|237
|10
|2
|422
|273
|Navy
|6
|2
|258
|176
|8
|3
|355
|255
|East Carolina
|5
|3
|285
|261
|7
|5
|390
|334
|South Florida
|4
|4
|249
|229
|6
|6
|377
|348
|UTSA
|4
|4
|297
|248
|6
|6
|387
|376
|Charlotte
|4
|4
|216
|275
|5
|7
|284
|421
|North Texas
|3
|5
|256
|273
|6
|6
|408
|414
|Rice
|3
|5
|166
|214
|4
|8
|266
|305
|Temple
|2
|6
|147
|288
|3
|9
|235
|425
|UAB
|2
|6
|217
|308
|3
|9
|314
|411
|FAU
|1
|7
|208
|269
|3
|9
|311
|363
|Tulsa
|1
|7
|181
|389
|3
|9
|300
|510
___
Friday’s Games
Army 35, Tulane 14
Saturday, Dec. 14
Army vs. Navy at Landover, Md., 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|8
|0
|301
|146
|11
|2
|501
|271
|Clemson
|7
|1
|294
|174
|10
|3
|462
|290
|Miami
|6
|2
|321
|246
|10
|2
|530
|287
|Duke
|5
|3
|199
|205
|9
|3
|322
|266
|Syracuse
|5
|3
|236
|243
|9
|3
|391
|344
|Louisville
|5
|3
|263
|220
|8
|4
|439
|279
|Georgia Tech
|5
|3
|200
|204
|7
|5
|349
|298
|Boston College
|4
|4
|230
|223
|7
|5
|351
|289
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|238
|182
|6
|6
|356
|273
|Pittsburgh
|3
|5
|188
|219
|7
|5
|382
|321
|NC State
|3
|5
|248
|257
|6
|6
|350
|366
|North Carolina
|3
|5
|236
|221
|6
|6
|388
|338
|Virginia
|3
|5
|168
|246
|5
|7
|272
|345
|California
|2
|6
|186
|222
|6
|6
|313
|266
|Wake Forest
|2
|6
|196
|276
|4
|8
|308
|390
|Stanford
|2
|6
|168
|280
|3
|9
|274
|404
|Florida St.
|1
|7
|118
|226
|2
|10
|185
|336
___
Saturday’s Games
Clemson 34, SMU 31
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|7
|2
|276
|200
|11
|2
|430
|277
|BYU
|7
|2
|276
|199
|10
|2
|369
|241
|Iowa St.
|7
|2
|281
|206
|10
|3
|393
|280
|Colorado
|7
|2
|345
|201
|9
|3
|414
|264
|Baylor
|6
|3
|328
|274
|8
|4
|416
|303
|TCU
|6
|3
|280
|224
|8
|4
|401
|317
|Texas Tech
|6
|3
|329
|305
|8
|4
|463
|414
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|251
|223
|8
|4
|357
|263
|West Virginia
|5
|4
|247
|287
|6
|6
|342
|373
|Kansas
|4
|5
|271
|263
|5
|7
|356
|312
|Cincinnati
|3
|6
|210
|231
|5
|7
|302
|295
|Houston
|3
|6
|116
|225
|4
|8
|168
|275
|Utah
|2
|7
|173
|215
|5
|7
|283
|248
|Arizona
|2
|7
|171
|301
|4
|8
|261
|381
|UCF
|2
|7
|250
|282
|4
|8
|365
|323
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|9
|198
|366
|3
|9
|326
|427
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. 45, Iowa St. 19
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|329
|129
|13
|0
|537
|221
|UC Davis
|7
|1
|318
|190
|11
|2
|465
|288
|Idaho
|6
|2
|238
|211
|10
|3
|371
|298
|N. Arizona
|6
|2
|233
|137
|8
|5
|368
|244
|Montana
|5
|3
|250
|212
|9
|5
|467
|362
|Idaho St.
|3
|5
|254
|326
|5
|7
|385
|454
|E. Washington
|3
|5
|316
|295
|4
|8
|430
|434
|Weber St.
|3
|5
|256
|254
|4
|8
|340
|334
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|248
|270
|3
|8
|322
|441
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|169
|262
|3
|8
|228
|344
|Sacramento St.
|1
|7
|229
|322
|3
|9
|351
|417
|N. Colorado
|1
|7
|83
|315
|1
|11
|136
|453
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Dakota St. 35, Montana 18
Montana St. 49, UT Martin 17
UC Davis 42, Illinois St. 10
Idaho 34, Lehigh 13
Friday, Dec. 13
FCS Quarterfinal – Game 1 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. Idaho, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
FCS Quarterfinal – Game 2 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. UC Davis, 4 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|6
|2
|260
|206
|9
|4
|397
|300
|Tennessee St.
|6
|2
|209
|159
|9
|4
|348
|315
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|284
|167
|9
|5
|439
|339
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|2
|213
|154
|7
|5
|288
|263
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|4
|221
|240
|5
|7
|315
|350
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|5
|200
|262
|4
|8
|294
|344
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|271
|307
|4
|8
|372
|521
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|181
|264
|3
|9
|222
|391
|Charleston Southern
|0
|8
|120
|200
|1
|11
|172
|321
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 49, UT Martin 17
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|9
|0
|312
|132
|13
|0
|467
|231
|Indiana
|8
|1
|360
|152
|11
|1
|520
|176
|Penn St.
|8
|1
|276
|129
|11
|2
|437
|213
|Ohio St.
|7
|2
|269
|111
|10
|2
|426
|131
|Illinois
|6
|3
|249
|239
|9
|3
|347
|265
|Iowa
|6
|3
|239
|164
|8
|4
|336
|205
|Michigan
|5
|4
|197
|187
|7
|5
|267
|246
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|224
|191
|7
|5
|316
|210
|Rutgers
|4
|5
|216
|239
|7
|5
|335
|286
|Southern Cal
|4
|5
|247
|213
|6
|6
|357
|282
|Washington
|4
|5
|186
|238
|6
|6
|270
|274
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|184
|218
|6
|6
|286
|238
|Michigan St.
|3
|6
|157
|280
|5
|7
|232
|313
|UCLA
|3
|6
|168
|243
|5
|7
|221
|303
|Wisconsin
|3
|6
|206
|208
|5
|7
|271
|277
|Northwestern
|2
|7
|150
|277
|4
|8
|214
|316
|Maryland
|1
|8
|169
|325
|4
|8
|284
|365
|Purdue
|0
|9
|112
|375
|1
|11
|189
|479
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon 45, Penn St. 37
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Richmond
|8
|0
|229
|126
|10
|3
|353
|230
|Rhode Island
|7
|1
|230
|166
|11
|3
|340
|307
|Delaware
|6
|2
|258
|192
|9
|2
|384
|231
|Villanova
|6
|2
|199
|163
|10
|4
|323
|261
|New Hampshire
|6
|2
|192
|140
|8
|5
|294
|292
|Stony Brook
|5
|3
|267
|218
|8
|4
|356
|297
|Towson
|5
|3
|224
|188
|7
|5
|310
|299
|Elon
|5
|3
|230
|208
|6
|6
|305
|311
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|227
|190
|7
|5
|351
|282
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|4
|298
|257
|6
|6
|468
|402
|Maine
|3
|5
|198
|230
|5
|7
|279
|359
|Hampton
|2
|6
|230
|245
|5
|7
|355
|323
|Albany (NY)
|2
|6
|150
|218
|4
|8
|235
|339
|Campbell
|1
|7
|171
|250
|3
|9
|277
|393
|Bryant
|0
|8
|154
|284
|2
|10
|256
|427
|NC A&T
|0
|8
|98
|280
|1
|11
|187
|456
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer 17, Rhode Island 10
Incarnate Word 13, Villanova 6
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|1
|306
|176
|9
|4
|477
|336
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|2
|159
|129
|9
|3
|278
|240
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|243
|161
|8
|5
|332
|318
|Liberty
|5
|3
|227
|174
|8
|3
|338
|256
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|4
|187
|141
|5
|7
|266
|246
|FIU
|3
|5
|195
|179
|4
|8
|316
|309
|UTEP
|3
|5
|186
|238
|3
|9
|234
|388
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|6
|158
|265
|3
|9
|217
|411
|New Mexico St.
|2
|6
|193
|283
|3
|9
|259
|435
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|6
|149
|257
|2
|10
|198
|374
___
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 52, W. Kentucky 12
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|253
|256
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|196
|235
___
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|5
|2
|219
|196
|8
|2
|300
|239
|Harvard
|5
|2
|228
|159
|8
|2
|326
|216
|Columbia
|5
|2
|135
|115
|7
|3
|207
|161
|Yale
|4
|3
|239
|205
|7
|3
|338
|281
|Cornell
|3
|4
|234
|225
|4
|6
|302
|318
|Penn
|2
|5
|194
|202
|4
|6
|274
|269
|Brown
|2
|5
|173
|249
|3
|7
|255
|336
|Princeton
|2
|5
|159
|230
|3
|7
|216
|312
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|7
|1
|266
|119
|10
|3
|380
|227
|Miami (Ohio)
|7
|1
|243
|120
|8
|5
|294
|246
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|282
|235
|8
|4
|349
|336
|Bowling Green
|6
|2
|206
|136
|7
|5
|321
|243
|W. Michigan
|5
|3
|260
|235
|6
|6
|353
|377
|N. Illinois
|4
|4
|170
|148
|7
|5
|291
|221
|Toledo
|4
|4
|171
|180
|7
|5
|320
|256
|Akron
|3
|5
|184
|213
|4
|8
|245
|384
|E. Michigan
|2
|6
|201
|257
|5
|7
|311
|335
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|6
|158
|243
|4
|8
|271
|356
|Ball St.
|2
|6
|241
|298
|3
|9
|304
|481
|Kent St.
|0
|8
|126
|324
|0
|12
|167
|529
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio 38, Miami (Ohio) 3
Saturday, Dec. 14
Salute to Veterans Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.: W. Michigan vs. South Alabama, 9 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|238
|98
|9
|2
|390
|230
|NC Central
|4
|1
|152
|54
|8
|3
|391
|202
|Morgan St.
|3
|2
|123
|156
|6
|6
|292
|280
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|127
|167
|4
|8
|246
|341
|Howard
|1
|4
|96
|120
|4
|8
|238
|314
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|92
|233
|1
|11
|212
|446
___
Saturday’s Games
Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: SC State vs. Jackson St., Noon
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|308
|114
|11
|2
|516
|238
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|309
|78
|11
|2
|474
|167
|South Dakota
|7
|1
|307
|131
|10
|2
|449
|195
|Illinois St.
|6
|2
|222
|182
|10
|4
|373
|349
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|301
|253
|8
|4
|418
|362
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|174
|263
|4
|8
|242
|379
|Youngstown St.
|3
|5
|211
|280
|4
|8
|329
|430
|North Dakota
|2
|6
|247
|274
|5
|7
|370
|371
|S. Illinois
|2
|6
|169
|243
|4
|8
|269
|367
|N. Iowa
|1
|7
|176
|309
|3
|9
|238
|396
|Murray St.
|0
|8
|137
|434
|1
|11
|219
|560
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Dakota St. 35, Montana 18
South Dakota 42, Tarleton St. 31
N. Dakota St. 51, Abilene Christian 31
UC Davis 42, Illinois St. 10
Saturday, Dec. 14
FCS Quarterfinal – Game 3 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Incarnate Word, Noon
FCS Quarterfinal – Game 4 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
FCS Quarterfinal – Game 2 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. UC Davis, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|7
|0
|262
|140
|12
|1
|508
|285
|UNLV
|6
|1
|268
|154
|10
|3
|471
|285
|Colorado St.
|6
|1
|195
|139
|8
|4
|300
|292
|Fresno St.
|4
|3
|185
|190
|6
|6
|319
|295
|San Jose St.
|3
|4
|147
|185
|7
|5
|330
|317
|Air Force
|3
|4
|165
|188
|5
|7
|227
|279
|Hawaii
|3
|4
|161
|202
|5
|7
|268
|312
|New Mexico
|3
|4
|225
|240
|5
|7
|402
|456
|Utah St.
|3
|4
|269
|259
|4
|8
|383
|453
|San Diego St.
|2
|5
|154
|238
|3
|9
|256
|355
|Wyoming
|2
|5
|166
|183
|3
|9
|232
|340
|Nevada
|0
|7
|140
|219
|3
|10
|300
|374
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 21, UNLV 7
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|5
|1
|220
|110
|8
|3
|324
|264
|CCSU
|5
|1
|149
|122
|7
|6
|316
|310
|Robert Morris
|4
|2
|153
|124
|7
|5
|279
|242
|LIU Brooklyn
|3
|3
|169
|182
|4
|8
|266
|333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|4
|95
|123
|4
|7
|176
|232
|Wagner
|2
|4
|119
|129
|4
|8
|231
|292
|Stonehill
|0
|6
|78
|193
|1
|10
|167
|386
___
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|41
|38
|5
|7
|291
|359
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|38
|41
|8
|4
|441
|337
___
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|5
|1
|204
|101
|9
|4
|371
|281
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|172
|99
|6
|6
|331
|277
|Bucknell
|4
|2
|193
|171
|6
|6
|346
|362
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|105
|153
|6
|6
|307
|290
|Georgetown
|2
|4
|75
|166
|5
|6
|200
|283
|Fordham
|2
|4
|136
|125
|2
|10
|214
|353
|Colgate
|1
|5
|130
|200
|2
|10
|242
|378
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho 34, Lehigh 13
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|7
|1
|213
|122
|8
|3
|280
|239
|San Diego
|6
|2
|241
|134
|8
|3
|318
|203
|Butler
|5
|3
|252
|172
|9
|3
|427
|196
|Morehead St.
|5
|3
|129
|153
|7
|5
|209
|271
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|3
|227
|172
|6
|6
|274
|301
|Davidson
|4
|4
|273
|240
|6
|5
|388
|312
|Dayton
|4
|4
|142
|146
|6
|5
|222
|187
|Presbyterian
|4
|4
|223
|179
|6
|6
|337
|298
|Valparaiso
|2
|5
|88
|167
|4
|7
|171
|301
|Marist
|1
|7
|148
|271
|1
|10
|190
|392
|Stetson
|0
|7
|146
|326
|2
|9
|229
|412
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|7
|1
|228
|118
|11
|2
|437
|162
|Georgia
|6
|2
|224
|177
|11
|2
|431
|265
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|200
|154
|10
|2
|447
|167
|Alabama
|5
|3
|227
|174
|9
|3
|426
|207
|Mississippi
|5
|3
|230
|145
|9
|3
|450
|167
|Missouri
|5
|3
|188
|217
|9
|3
|349
|241
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|233
|162
|9
|3
|379
|214
|LSU
|5
|3
|212
|210
|8
|4
|352
|285
|Texas A&M
|5
|3
|235
|198
|8
|4
|364
|254
|Florida
|4
|4
|218
|220
|7
|5
|335
|292
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|190
|219
|6
|6
|363
|299
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|175
|200
|6
|6
|320
|277
|Oklahoma
|2
|6
|132
|211
|6
|6
|292
|259
|Auburn
|2
|6
|153
|199
|5
|7
|333
|256
|Kentucky
|1
|7
|113
|212
|4
|8
|247
|265
|Mississippi St.
|0
|8
|169
|311
|2
|10
|310
|409
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 22, Texas 19
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|7
|1
|269
|170
|11
|2
|421
|251
|W. Carolina
|6
|2
|301
|225
|7
|5
|397
|350
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|207
|126
|7
|5
|300
|266
|ETSU
|5
|3
|191
|160
|7
|5
|331
|250
|Samford
|3
|4
|212
|174
|4
|7
|267
|291
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|148
|188
|5
|7
|258
|283
|Wofford
|3
|5
|116
|176
|5
|7
|196
|299
|Furman
|2
|5
|124
|219
|3
|8
|216
|360
|VMI
|1
|7
|97
|227
|1
|11
|149
|394
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer 17, Rhode Island 10
Saturday, Dec. 14
FCS Quarterfinal – Game 4 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|7
|0
|270
|142
|11
|2
|457
|277
|SE Louisiana
|6
|1
|203
|116
|7
|5
|274
|304
|Lamar
|4
|3
|188
|159
|7
|5
|294
|274
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|3
|236
|134
|7
|5
|427
|214
|McNeese St.
|3
|4
|176
|153
|6
|6
|300
|278
|Houston Christian
|3
|4
|202
|245
|5
|7
|331
|415
|East Texas A&M
|2
|4
|139
|180
|3
|9
|249
|378
|Nicholls
|2
|5
|110
|169
|4
|8
|272
|279
|Northwestern St.
|0
|7
|75
|301
|0
|12
|144
|545
___
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 13, Villanova 6
Saturday, Dec. 14
FCS Quarterfinal – Game 3 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Incarnate Word, Noon
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|316
|127
|11
|2
|482
|233
|Alabama St.
|5
|3
|183
|148
|7
|5
|272
|200
|Florida A&M
|5
|3
|227
|195
|7
|5
|294
|326
|Alabama A&M
|4
|4
|276
|213
|6
|6
|368
|368
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|169
|233
|2
|10
|242
|409
|MVSU
|1
|7
|158
|289
|1
|11
|201
|483
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|7
|1
|188
|147
|8
|5
|272
|303
|Alcorn St.
|5
|3
|206
|191
|6
|6
|261
|336
|Texas Southern
|4
|4
|181
|222
|5
|6
|233
|321
|Prairie View
|3
|5
|153
|176
|5
|7
|252
|330
|Grambling St.
|2
|6
|173
|191
|5
|7
|296
|299
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|164
|262
|3
|9
|282
|429
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. 41, Southern U. 13
Saturday, Dec. 14
Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: SC State vs. Jackson St., Noon
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|7
|1
|283
|194
|10
|3
|414
|300
|Georgia Southern
|6
|2
|218
|189
|8
|4
|338
|328
|James Madison
|4
|4
|230
|179
|8
|4
|406
|249
|Old Dominion
|4
|4
|256
|229
|5
|7
|336
|336
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|5
|211
|256
|6
|6
|358
|367
|Appalachian St.
|3
|5
|214
|267
|5
|6
|293
|362
|Georgia St.
|1
|7
|187
|284
|3
|9
|286
|406
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|279
|174
|10
|3
|430
|304
|Arkansas St.
|5
|3
|211
|252
|7
|5
|298
|387
|Texas State
|5
|3
|295
|183
|7
|5
|445
|291
|South Alabama
|5
|3
|262
|173
|6
|6
|417
|304
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|5
|173
|226
|5
|7
|252
|345
|Troy
|3
|5
|214
|225
|4
|8
|312
|341
|Southern Miss.
|0
|8
|117
|319
|1
|11
|183
|453
___
Saturday’s Games
Marshall 31, Louisiana-Lafayette 3
Saturday, Dec. 14
Salute to Veterans Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.: W. Michigan vs. South Alabama, 9 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|7
|1
|300
|245
|9
|5
|473
|429
|Tarleton St.
|6
|2
|256
|155
|10
|4
|430
|345
|E. Kentucky
|6
|2
|194
|179
|8
|5
|291
|308
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|273
|212
|7
|5
|349
|347
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|5
|227
|252
|6
|6
|382
|330
|Austin Peay
|3
|5
|176
|205
|4
|8
|269
|338
|North Alabama
|3
|5
|223
|206
|3
|9
|283
|350
|West Georgia
|1
|7
|168
|240
|4
|7
|335
|294
|Utah Tech
|1
|7
|167
|290
|1
|11
|219
|470
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 42, Tarleton St. 31
N. Dakota St. 51, Abilene Christian 31
