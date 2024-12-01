FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 8 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 8 0 284 107 10 1 360 166 Tulane 7 1 330 120 9 3 469 221 Memphis 6 2 300 237 10 2 422 273 Navy 6 2 258 176 8 3 355 255 East Carolina 5 3 285 261 7 5 390 334 South Florida 4 4 249 229 6 6 377 348 UTSA 4 4 297 248 6 6 387 376 Charlotte 4 4 216 275 5 7 284 421 North Texas 3 5 256 273 6 6 408 414 Rice 3 5 166 214 4 8 266 305 Temple 2 6 147 288 3 9 235 425 UAB 2 6 217 308 3 9 314 411 FAU 1 7 208 269 3 9 311 363 Tulsa 1 7 181 389 3 9 300 510

___

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 34, Tulane 24

Friday’s Games

Navy 34, East Carolina 20

Saturday’s Games

Army 29, UTSA 24

North Texas 24, Temple 17

Rice 35, South Florida 28

Charlotte 29, UAB 27

FAU 63, Tulsa 16

Friday, Dec. 6

Army vs. Tulane, American Athletic Conference Championship at West Point, N.Y., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 8 0 301 146 11 1 470 237 Clemson 7 1 294 174 9 3 428 259 Miami 6 2 321 246 10 2 530 287 Duke 5 3 199 205 9 3 322 266 Syracuse 5 3 236 243 9 3 391 344 Louisville 5 3 263 220 8 4 439 279 Georgia Tech 5 3 200 204 7 5 349 298 Boston College 4 4 230 223 7 5 351 289 Virginia Tech 4 4 238 182 6 6 356 273 Pittsburgh 3 5 188 219 7 5 382 321 NC State 3 5 248 257 6 6 350 366 North Carolina 3 5 236 221 6 6 388 338 Virginia 3 5 168 246 5 7 272 345 California 2 6 186 222 6 6 313 266 Wake Forest 2 6 196 276 4 8 308 390 Stanford 2 6 168 280 3 9 274 404 Florida St. 1 7 118 226 2 10 185 336

___

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. 34, Stanford 31

Georgia 44, Georgia Tech 42

Saturday’s Games

Duke 23, Wake Forest 17

South Carolina 17, Clemson 14

Louisville 41, Kentucky 14

Boston College 34, Pittsburgh 23

NC State 35, North Carolina 30

SMU 38, California 6

Syracuse 42, Miami 38

Florida 31, Florida St. 11

Virginia Tech 37, Virginia 17

Saturday, Dec. 7

SMU vs. Clemson, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 7 2 276 200 10 2 385 258 BYU 7 2 276 199 10 2 369 241 Iowa St. 7 2 281 206 10 2 374 235 Colorado 7 2 345 201 9 3 414 264 Baylor 6 3 328 274 8 4 416 303 TCU 6 3 280 224 8 4 401 317 Texas Tech 6 3 329 305 8 4 463 414 Kansas St. 5 4 251 223 8 4 357 263 West Virginia 5 4 247 287 6 6 342 373 Kansas 4 5 271 263 5 7 356 312 Cincinnati 3 6 210 231 5 7 302 295 Houston 3 6 116 225 4 8 168 275 Utah 2 7 173 215 5 7 283 248 Arizona 2 7 171 301 4 8 261 381 UCF 2 7 250 282 4 8 365 323 Oklahoma St. 0 9 198 366 3 9 326 427

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado 52, Oklahoma St. 0

Utah 28, UCF 14

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 45, Kansas 17

Texas Tech 52, West Virginia 15

Arizona St. 49, Arizona 7

TCU 20, Cincinnati 13

Iowa St. 29, Kansas St. 21

BYU 30, Houston 18

Saturday, Dec. 7

Arizona St. vs. Iowa St., Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 8 0 329 129 12 0 488 204 UC Davis 7 1 318 190 10 2 423 278 Idaho 6 2 238 211 9 3 337 285 N. Arizona 6 2 233 137 8 5 368 244 Montana 5 3 250 212 9 4 449 327 Idaho St. 3 5 254 326 5 7 385 454 E. Washington 3 5 316 295 4 8 430 434 Weber St. 3 5 256 254 4 8 340 334 Portland St. 3 5 248 270 3 8 322 441 Cal Poly 2 6 169 262 3 8 228 344 Sacramento St. 1 7 229 322 3 9 351 417 N. Colorado 1 7 83 315 1 11 136 453

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 24, N. Arizona 0

Montana 41, Tennessee St. 27

Saturday, Dec. 7

FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Montana, 2 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. UT Martin, 3 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. Illinois St., 4 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Moscow, Idaho: Idaho vs. Lehigh, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 6 2 260 206 9 4 397 300 Tennessee St. 6 2 209 159 9 4 348 315 UT Martin 6 2 284 167 9 4 422 290 Tennessee Tech 6 2 213 154 7 5 288 263 Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 4 221 240 5 7 315 350 Gardner-Webb 3 5 200 262 4 8 294 344 W. Illinois 3 5 271 307 4 8 372 521 E. Illinois 2 6 181 264 3 9 222 391 Charleston Southern 0 8 120 200 1 11 172 321

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 35, SE Missouri 27

UT Martin 41, New Hampshire 10

Montana 41, Tennessee St. 27

Saturday, Dec. 7

FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. UT Martin, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 9 0 312 132 12 0 422 194 Indiana 8 1 360 152 11 1 520 176 Penn St. 8 1 276 129 11 1 400 168 Ohio St. 7 2 269 111 10 2 426 131 Illinois 6 3 249 239 9 3 347 265 Iowa 6 3 239 164 8 4 336 205 Michigan 5 4 197 187 7 5 267 246 Minnesota 5 4 224 191 7 5 316 210 Rutgers 4 5 216 239 7 5 335 286 Southern Cal 4 5 247 213 6 6 357 282 Washington 4 5 186 238 6 6 270 274 Nebraska 3 6 184 218 6 6 286 238 Michigan St. 3 6 157 280 5 7 232 313 UCLA 3 6 168 243 5 7 221 303 Wisconsin 3 6 206 208 5 7 271 277 Northwestern 2 7 150 277 4 8 214 316 Maryland 1 8 169 325 4 8 284 365 Purdue 0 9 112 375 1 11 189 479

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 24, Wisconsin 7

Iowa 13, Nebraska 10

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 13, Ohio St. 10

Illinois 38, Northwestern 28

Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 35

Penn St. 44, Maryland 7

Rutgers 41, Michigan St. 14

UCLA 20, Fresno St. 13

Indiana 66, Purdue 0

Oregon 49, Washington 21

Saturday, Dec. 7

Oregon vs. Penn St., Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Richmond 8 0 229 126 10 3 353 230 Rhode Island 7 1 230 166 11 2 330 290 Delaware 6 2 258 192 9 2 384 231 Villanova 6 2 199 163 10 3 317 248 New Hampshire 6 2 192 140 8 5 294 292 Stony Brook 5 3 267 218 8 4 356 297 Towson 5 3 224 188 7 5 310 299 Elon 5 3 230 208 6 6 305 311 William & Mary 4 4 227 190 7 5 351 282 Monmouth (NJ) 4 4 298 257 6 6 468 402 Maine 3 5 198 230 5 7 279 359 Hampton 2 6 230 245 5 7 355 323 Albany (NY) 2 6 150 218 4 8 235 339 Campbell 1 7 171 250 3 9 277 393 Bryant 0 8 154 284 2 10 256 427 NC A&T 0 8 98 280 1 11 187 456

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 21, CCSU 17

UT Martin 41, New Hampshire 10

Lehigh 20, Richmond 16

Villanova 22, E. Kentucky 17

Saturday, Dec. 7

FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 6 at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Villanova, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 7 1 306 176 8 4 425 324 Sam Houston St. 6 2 159 129 9 3 278 240 W. Kentucky 6 2 243 161 8 4 320 266 Liberty 5 3 227 174 8 3 338 256 Louisiana Tech 4 4 187 141 5 7 266 246 FIU 3 5 195 179 4 8 316 309 UTEP 3 5 186 238 3 9 234 388 Middle Tennessee 2 6 158 265 3 9 217 411 New Mexico St. 2 6 193 283 3 9 259 435 Kennesaw St. 2 6 149 257 2 10 198 374

___

Friday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 20, Liberty 18

Saturday’s Games

FIU 35, Middle Tennessee 24

UTEP 42, New Mexico St. 35

W. Kentucky 19, Jacksonville St. 17

Louisiana Tech 33, Kennesaw St. 0

Friday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville St. vs. W. Kentucky, Conference USA Championship at Jacksonville, Ala., 7 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 5 6 253 256 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 6 196 235

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 5 2 219 196 8 2 300 239 Harvard 5 2 228 159 8 2 326 216 Columbia 5 2 135 115 7 3 207 161 Yale 4 3 239 205 7 3 338 281 Cornell 3 4 234 225 4 6 302 318 Penn 2 5 194 202 4 6 274 269 Brown 2 5 173 249 3 7 255 336 Princeton 2 5 159 230 3 7 216 312

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 7 1 266 119 9 3 342 224 Miami (Ohio) 7 1 243 120 8 4 291 208 Buffalo 6 2 282 235 8 4 349 336 Bowling Green 6 2 206 136 7 5 321 243 W. Michigan 5 3 260 235 6 6 353 377 N. Illinois 4 4 170 148 7 5 291 221 Toledo 4 4 171 180 7 5 320 256 Akron 3 5 184 213 4 8 245 384 E. Michigan 2 6 201 257 5 7 311 335 Cent. Michigan 2 6 158 243 4 8 271 356 Ball St. 2 6 241 298 3 9 304 481 Kent St. 0 8 126 324 0 12 167 529

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 21, Toledo 14

Buffalo 43, Kent St. 7

Friday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 28, Bowling Green 12

Ohio 42, Ball St. 21

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan 26, E. Michigan 18

N. Illinois 24, Cent. Michigan 16

Saturday, Dec. 7

Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio, MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 5 0 238 98 9 2 390 230 NC Central 4 1 152 54 8 3 391 202 Morgan St. 3 2 123 156 6 6 292 280 Norfolk St. 2 3 127 167 4 8 246 341 Howard 1 4 96 120 4 8 238 314 Delaware St. 0 5 92 233 1 11 212 446

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 7 1 308 114 10 2 465 207 S. Dakota St. 7 1 309 78 10 2 439 149 South Dakota 7 1 307 131 9 2 407 164 Illinois St. 6 2 222 182 10 3 363 307 Missouri St. 6 2 301 253 8 4 418 362 Indiana St. 3 5 174 263 4 8 242 379 Youngstown St. 3 5 211 280 4 8 329 430 North Dakota 2 6 247 274 5 7 370 371 S. Illinois 2 6 169 243 4 8 269 367 N. Iowa 1 7 176 309 3 9 238 396 Murray St. 0 8 137 434 1 11 219 560

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 35, SE Missouri 27

Saturday, Dec. 7

FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Montana, 2 p.m.

FCS Second Round- Game 4 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. Illinois St., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 7 0 262 140 11 1 487 278 UNLV 6 1 268 154 10 2 464 264 Colorado St. 6 1 195 139 8 4 300 292 Fresno St. 4 3 185 190 6 6 319 295 San Jose St. 3 4 147 185 7 5 330 317 Air Force 3 4 165 188 5 7 227 279 Hawaii 3 4 161 202 5 7 268 312 New Mexico 3 4 225 240 5 7 402 456 Utah St. 3 4 269 259 4 8 383 453 San Diego St. 2 5 154 238 3 9 256 355 Wyoming 2 5 166 183 3 9 232 340 Nevada 0 7 140 219 3 10 300 374

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 34, Oregon St. 18

Colorado St. 42, Utah St. 37

San Jose St. 34, Stanford 31

Saturday’s Games

UCLA 20, Fresno St. 13

Wyoming 15, Washington St. 14

UNLV 38, Nevada 14

Air Force 31, San Diego St. 20

Hawaii 38, New Mexico 30

Friday, Dec. 6

Boise St. vs. UNLV, Mountain West Championship at Boise, Idaho, 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 5 1 220 110 8 3 324 264 CCSU 5 1 149 122 7 6 316 310 Robert Morris 4 2 153 124 7 5 279 242 LIU Brooklyn 3 3 169 182 4 8 266 333 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 4 95 123 4 7 176 232 Wagner 2 4 119 129 4 8 231 292 Stonehill 0 6 78 193 1 10 167 386

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 21, CCSU 17

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 1 0 41 38 5 7 291 359 Washington St. 0 1 38 41 8 4 441 337

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 34, Oregon St. 18

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming 15, Washington St. 14

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 5 1 204 101 9 3 358 247 Holy Cross 5 1 172 99 6 6 331 277 Bucknell 4 2 193 171 6 6 346 362 Lafayette 2 4 105 153 6 6 307 290 Georgetown 2 4 75 166 5 6 200 283 Fordham 2 4 136 125 2 10 214 353 Colgate 1 5 130 200 2 10 242 378

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 20, Richmond 16

Saturday, Dec. 7

FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Moscow, Idaho: Idaho vs. Lehigh, 9 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 7 1 213 122 8 3 280 239 San Diego 6 2 241 134 8 3 318 203 Butler 5 3 252 172 9 3 427 196 Morehead St. 5 3 129 153 7 5 209 271 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 227 172 6 6 274 301 Davidson 4 4 273 240 6 5 388 312 Dayton 4 4 142 146 6 5 222 187 Presbyterian 4 4 223 179 6 6 337 298 Valparaiso 2 5 88 167 4 7 171 301 Marist 1 7 148 271 1 10 190 392 Stetson 0 7 146 326 2 9 229 412

___

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. 43, Drake 29

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 7 1 228 118 11 1 418 140 Georgia 6 2 224 177 10 2 409 246 Tennessee 6 2 200 154 10 2 447 167 Alabama 5 3 227 174 9 3 426 207 Mississippi 5 3 230 145 9 3 450 167 Missouri 5 3 188 217 9 3 349 241 South Carolina 5 3 233 162 9 3 379 214 LSU 5 3 212 210 8 4 352 285 Texas A&M 5 3 235 198 8 4 364 254 Florida 4 4 218 220 7 5 335 292 Arkansas 3 5 190 219 6 6 363 299 Vanderbilt 3 5 175 200 6 6 320 277 Oklahoma 2 6 132 211 6 6 292 259 Auburn 2 6 153 199 5 7 333 256 Kentucky 1 7 113 212 4 8 247 265 Mississippi St. 0 8 169 311 2 10 310 409

___

Friday’s Games

Mississippi 26, Mississippi St. 14

Georgia 44, Georgia Tech 42

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 41, Kentucky 14

Tennessee 36, Vanderbilt 23

South Carolina 17, Clemson 14

Alabama 28, Auburn 14

Missouri 28, Arkansas 21

LSU 37, Oklahoma 17

Florida 31, Florida St. 11

Texas 17, Texas A&M 7

Saturday, Dec. 7

Texas vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 7 1 269 170 10 2 404 241 W. Carolina 6 2 301 225 7 5 397 350 Chattanooga 5 3 207 126 7 5 300 266 ETSU 5 3 191 160 7 5 331 250 Samford 3 4 212 174 4 7 267 291 The Citadel 3 5 148 188 5 7 258 283 Wofford 3 5 116 176 5 7 196 299 Furman 2 5 124 219 3 8 216 360 VMI 1 7 97 227 1 11 149 394

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 7 0 270 142 10 2 444 271 SE Louisiana 6 1 203 116 7 5 274 304 Lamar 4 3 188 159 7 5 294 274 Stephen F. Austin 4 3 236 134 7 5 427 214 McNeese St. 3 4 176 153 6 6 300 278 Houston Christian 3 4 202 245 5 7 331 415 East Texas A&M 2 4 139 180 3 9 249 378 Nicholls 2 5 110 169 4 8 272 279 Northwestern St. 0 7 75 301 0 12 144 545

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 6 at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Villanova, 2 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 8 0 316 127 10 2 441 220 Alabama St. 5 3 183 148 7 5 272 200 Florida A&M 5 3 227 195 7 5 294 326 Alabama A&M 4 4 276 213 6 6 368 368 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 169 233 2 10 242 409 MVSU 1 7 158 289 1 11 201 483

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 7 1 188 147 8 4 259 262 Alcorn St. 5 3 206 191 6 6 261 336 Texas Southern 4 4 181 222 5 6 233 321 Prairie View 3 5 153 176 5 7 252 330 Grambling St. 2 6 173 191 5 7 296 299 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 164 262 3 9 282 429

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama St. 34, Tuskegee 6

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M 28, Alabama A&M 20

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. 24, Grambling St. 14

Saturday, Dec. 7

Jackson St. vs. Southern U., SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 7 1 283 194 9 3 383 297 Georgia Southern 6 2 218 189 8 4 338 328 James Madison 4 4 230 179 8 4 406 249 Old Dominion 4 4 256 229 5 7 336 336 Coastal Carolina 3 5 211 256 6 6 358 367 Appalachian St. 3 5 214 267 5 6 293 362 Georgia St. 1 7 187 284 3 9 286 406

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 279 174 10 2 427 273 Arkansas St. 5 3 211 252 7 5 298 387 Texas State 5 3 295 183 7 5 445 291 South Alabama 5 3 262 173 6 6 417 304 Louisiana-Monroe 3 5 173 226 5 7 252 345 Troy 3 5 214 225 4 8 312 341 Southern Miss. 0 8 117 319 1 11 183 453

___

Friday’s Games

Texas State 45, South Alabama 38

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 37, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Coastal Carolina 48, Georgia St. 27

Troy 52, Southern Miss. 20

Old Dominion 40, Arkansas St. 32

Georgia Southern 29, Appalachian St. 20

Marshall 35, James Madison 33

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 7 1 300 245 9 4 442 378 Tarleton St. 6 2 256 155 10 3 399 303 E. Kentucky 6 2 194 179 8 5 291 308 S. Utah 6 2 273 212 7 5 349 347 Cent. Arkansas 3 5 227 252 6 6 382 330 Austin Peay 3 5 176 205 4 8 269 338 North Alabama 3 5 223 206 3 9 283 350 West Georgia 1 7 168 240 4 7 335 294 Utah Tech 1 7 167 290 1 11 219 470

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 22, E. Kentucky 17

Tarleton St. 43, Drake 29

Abilene Christian 24, N. Arizona 0

Saturday, Dec. 7

FCS Second Round- Game 4 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 11 1 478 163 Uconn 8 4 388 286 Umass 2 10 270 426

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 47, Umass 42

Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 35

