Faber scores as the Wild snap a 4-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Blackhawks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brock Faber snapped a tie in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild stopped a…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brock Faber snapped a tie in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild stopped a four-game losing streak by edging the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Monday night.

Kirill Kaprizov, Jared Spurgeon and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota. Yakov Trenin had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 28 shots.

Foligno’s empty-netter made it 4-2 with 1:24 remaining. Jason Dickinson scored for Chicago with 33 seconds left, but the Blackhawks were unable to come up with the tying goal.

Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno also scored for Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves.

Faber made it 3-2 with his fourth goal 2:43 into the third. He buried a one-timer from the right faceoff circle off a feed from his defensive partner, Jonas Brodin.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: After sweeping a three-game homestand, the Blackhawks have lost back-to-back road games in Calgary and Minnesota.

Wild: Minnesota was desperate for a win after losing its last four games and being outscored 16-4 in that span. The defense still coughed up too many scoring chances, but Gustavsson stood tall in his first start since a 7-1 loss to Edmonton on Dec. 12.

Key moment

With about five minutes left, Chicago’s Frank Nazar stole the puck from the Wild’s Declan Chisholm behind the Minnesota net. Nazar fed Teuvo Teravainen alone in the slot, but Gustavsson stopped his point-blank shot. As Gustavsson scrambled back into position, Teravainen fired the rebound wide of the empty net, preserving the Wild’s 3-2 lead.

Key stat

Only four teams have fewer than the Blackhawks’ five road wins this season.

Up next

The Blackhawks visit Buffalo and the Wild travel to Dallas on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.