F1 driver Esteban Ocon released by Alpine, Doohan to drive at final GP of the season

PARIS (AP) — F1 team Alpine confirmed Monday that Esteban Ocon has been released ahead of the final Grand Prix of the season and that Jack Doohan will make his debut in Abu Dhabi.

The team said in a statement that the lineup change will allow Ocon to take part in post-season tests with his new team Haas.

Alpine had announced in June that Ocon would leave at the end of the season after a troubled start to the year in Formula 1 for him and the French-owned team.

Doohan was promoted from the reserve driver role to become Pierre Gasly’s teammate.

Ocon was in 14th place in the driver’s standings. He crashed out of the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

Ocon made his F1 debut in 2016 with Manor and joined the then-Renault team for 2020. His sole career win came at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021 for Alpine after a crash in wet conditions took out much of the field.

Ocon will partner Ollie Bearman.at Haas next season.

The 21-year-old Doohan, son of former motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan, was third in Formula 2 last year and has been a full-time reserve for Alpine in 2024

