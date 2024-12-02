Ex-Steaua Bucharest goalie who saved 4 penalties in 1986 European Cup final win, has died

BUCHAREST, Hungary (AP) — Former Steaua Bucharest goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam, who saved four penalties in the 1986 European Cup final…

BUCHAREST, Hungary (AP) — Former Steaua Bucharest goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam, who saved four penalties in the 1986 European Cup final shootout win against Barcelona, died on Monday. He was 65.

The Romanian soccer club confirmed his death on its official Facebook page.

“Romanian football has suffered a heavy loss. Today, Helmut(h) Duckadam, 65 years old, one of the greatest goalkeepers in the glorious history of the Steaua Bucharest club and of Romanian football, has left us and left a huge void in our souls,” Steaua wrote on Facebook.

“Steaua Bucharest expresses its deep regret and sends sincere condolences to the bereaved family. We will always keep you in our hearts, Helmut(h). For us, you will always remain, the “Hero of Sevilla.””

Duckadam’s heroics that night against Barcelona earned him the nickname, in reference to where the final was held at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Sevilla, Spain.

Barcelona was widely expected to win but could not find a way past an inspired Duckadam. A tense match finished 0-0 and Steaua won the shootout 2-0.

UEFA posted a video of Duckadam’s four saves on X.

The moustachioed Duckadam guessed correctly each time — diving three times to his right and once to his left. Furthermore, he achieved the remarkable feat with Barca’s fans standing behind him during the shootout.

After the third save, even Duckadam could scarcely believe what he was doing and fell to his knees before clasping his head in his hands. Then, following the fourth save, it was time to celebrate and he threw the ball triumphantly into the air and sprinted to his teammates.

“The European football community mourns the loss of Helmuth Duckadam at the age of 65,” UEFA wrote.

Duckadam was Romania’s soccer player of the year in 1986, largely thanks to the cup final.

He was in goal for Steaua from 1982-86 and twice for Romania.

