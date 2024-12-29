Embiid, Maxey both score 32 to lead 76ers past Jazz 114-111

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 32 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 32 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-111 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Embiid went 11 of 13 from the free-throw line to rally the 76ers from a 14-point first-half deficit for their ninth victory in 12 games. Paul George had a season-high five steals to go along with 13 points.

Utah trailed by 11 early in the second half before rallying, but the 76ers took a 110-108 lead with 1:38 left on back-to-back baskets from Maxey and Embiid. Lauri Markkanen cut the deficit to 112-111 on a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds remaining, but Maxey sealed the win with two free throws.

Markkanen led the Jazz with 23 points. Collin Sexton and Brice Sensabaugh added 20 apiece.

Utah shot 54% from the field in the first quarter and led 42-28 early in the second following back-to-back layups from Sexton and Sensabaugh. Philadelphia erased the deficit before halftime behind a 24-5 run spanning six minutes, taking a 52-47 lead when Embiid punctuated the run with a pair of baskets.

Takeaways

Sixers: Attacking the rim and drawing fouls paid off for Philadelphia. The 76ers went 29 of 37 from the free-throw line.

Jazz: Turnovers undermined Utah’s offense at many critical junctures. The Jazz committed 22 turnovers, leading to 22 points for the 76ers.

Key moment

Sensabaugh keyed a 10-3 run with a pull-up 3-pointer to help Utah carve out a 101-95 lead midway through the fourth. Embiid scored back-to-back hook shots to cut it to one and Maxey scored a go-ahead 3 less than two minutes later.

Key stat

Utah scored two baskets in the final 4:35.

Up next

The 76ers continue a six-game trip at Portland on Monday, the same day the Jazz host Denver.

