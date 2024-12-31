All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|28
|22
|5
|1
|0
|45
|106
|60
|Norfolk
|30
|19
|8
|3
|0
|41
|115
|91
|Trois-Rivieres
|26
|18
|4
|4
|0
|40
|91
|65
|Adirondack
|27
|13
|13
|0
|1
|27
|77
|90
|Worcester
|32
|12
|17
|1
|2
|27
|92
|118
|Maine
|27
|11
|14
|2
|0
|24
|69
|91
|Reading
|31
|10
|17
|4
|0
|24
|81
|102
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|28
|21
|5
|2
|0
|44
|90
|53
|South Carolina
|29
|18
|9
|2
|0
|38
|117
|72
|Jacksonville
|28
|17
|9
|2
|0
|36
|83
|70
|Savannah
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|103
|99
|Atlanta
|30
|14
|12
|3
|1
|32
|74
|90
|Orlando
|33
|13
|15
|5
|0
|31
|83
|97
|Greenville
|28
|12
|13
|2
|1
|27
|73
|100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|31
|20
|7
|4
|0
|44
|108
|80
|Fort Wayne
|28
|18
|9
|1
|0
|37
|93
|81
|Iowa
|27
|13
|10
|3
|1
|30
|79
|81
|Indy
|26
|12
|11
|1
|2
|27
|57
|57
|Bloomington
|28
|12
|14
|0
|2
|26
|65
|79
|Kalamazoo
|28
|12
|15
|1
|0
|25
|68
|80
|Cincinnati
|29
|6
|19
|4
|0
|16
|63
|99
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|30
|19
|7
|3
|1
|42
|107
|79
|Tahoe
|29
|18
|8
|2
|1
|39
|120
|98
|Tulsa
|30
|17
|10
|3
|0
|37
|105
|93
|Wichita
|30
|17
|11
|2
|0
|36
|101
|78
|Idaho
|30
|16
|11
|3
|0
|35
|109
|99
|Rapid City
|30
|8
|15
|4
|3
|23
|79
|113
|Allen
|29
|8
|16
|5
|0
|21
|70
|121
|Utah
|27
|8
|16
|3
|0
|19
|85
|127
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Florida 4, Orlando 3
Tuesday’s Games
Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Worcester 6, Adirondack 5
South Carolina 11, Savannah 3
Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2
Norfolk 8, Greenville 3
Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2
Wheeling 7, Reading 3
Idaho 6, Allen 2
Bloomington 3, Fort Wayne 2
Wichita 4, Kansas City 3
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
