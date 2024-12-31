All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 28 22 5 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 28 22 5 1 0 45 106 60 Norfolk 30 19 8 3 0 41 115 91 Trois-Rivieres 26 18 4 4 0 40 91 65 Adirondack 27 13 13 0 1 27 77 90 Worcester 32 12 17 1 2 27 92 118 Maine 27 11 14 2 0 24 69 91 Reading 31 10 17 4 0 24 81 102

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 28 21 5 2 0 44 90 53 South Carolina 29 18 9 2 0 38 117 72 Jacksonville 28 17 9 2 0 36 83 70 Savannah 29 15 12 2 0 32 103 99 Atlanta 30 14 12 3 1 32 74 90 Orlando 33 13 15 5 0 31 83 97 Greenville 28 12 13 2 1 27 73 100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 31 20 7 4 0 44 108 80 Fort Wayne 28 18 9 1 0 37 93 81 Iowa 27 13 10 3 1 30 79 81 Indy 26 12 11 1 2 27 57 57 Bloomington 28 12 14 0 2 26 65 79 Kalamazoo 28 12 15 1 0 25 68 80 Cincinnati 29 6 19 4 0 16 63 99

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 30 19 7 3 1 42 107 79 Tahoe 29 18 8 2 1 39 120 98 Tulsa 30 17 10 3 0 37 105 93 Wichita 30 17 11 2 0 36 101 78 Idaho 30 16 11 3 0 35 109 99 Rapid City 30 8 15 4 3 23 79 113 Allen 29 8 16 5 0 21 70 121 Utah 27 8 16 3 0 19 85 127

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Florida 4, Orlando 3

Tuesday’s Games

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Worcester 6, Adirondack 5

South Carolina 11, Savannah 3

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2

Norfolk 8, Greenville 3

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2

Wheeling 7, Reading 3

Idaho 6, Allen 2

Bloomington 3, Fort Wayne 2

Wichita 4, Kansas City 3

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

