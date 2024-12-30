All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 27 21 5 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 27 21 5 1 0 43 99 57 Trois-Rivieres 25 18 4 3 0 39 88 61 Norfolk 29 18 8 3 0 39 107 88 Adirondack 26 13 12 0 1 27 72 84 Worcester 31 11 17 1 2 25 86 113 Reading 30 10 16 4 0 24 78 95 Maine 26 10 14 2 0 22 65 88

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 28 21 5 2 0 44 90 53 Jacksonville 28 17 9 2 0 36 83 70 South Carolina 28 17 9 2 0 36 106 69 Savannah 28 15 11 2 0 32 100 88 Atlanta 30 14 12 3 1 32 74 90 Orlando 33 13 15 5 0 31 83 97 Greenville 27 12 12 2 1 27 70 92

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 30 19 7 4 0 42 105 78 Fort Wayne 27 18 8 1 0 37 91 78 Iowa 27 13 10 3 1 30 79 81 Indy 25 11 11 1 2 25 54 55 Kalamazoo 27 12 14 1 0 25 66 77 Bloomington 27 11 14 0 2 24 62 77 Cincinnati 28 6 18 4 0 16 61 96

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 29 19 7 2 1 41 104 75 Tahoe 29 18 8 2 1 39 120 98 Tulsa 29 17 9 3 0 37 103 88 Wichita 29 16 11 2 0 34 97 75 Idaho 29 15 11 3 0 33 103 97 Allen 28 8 15 5 0 21 68 115 Rapid City 29 7 15 4 3 21 74 111 Utah 27 8 16 3 0 19 85 127

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk 6, Atlanta 3

Trois-Rivieres 6, Maine 2

Adirondack 7, Worcester 3

Jacksonville 5, Greenville 2

Savannah 3, South Carolina 2

Bloomington 5, Kalamazoo 2

Wheeling 3, Iowa 1

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2

Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5

Tahoe 4, Tulsa 3

Monday’s Games

Florida 4, Orlando 3

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 1 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 5 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 7:10 p.m.

Bloomington at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

