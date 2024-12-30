All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|27
|21
|5
|1
|0
|43
|99
|57
|Trois-Rivieres
|25
|18
|4
|3
|0
|39
|88
|61
|Norfolk
|29
|18
|8
|3
|0
|39
|107
|88
|Adirondack
|26
|13
|12
|0
|1
|27
|72
|84
|Worcester
|31
|11
|17
|1
|2
|25
|86
|113
|Reading
|30
|10
|16
|4
|0
|24
|78
|95
|Maine
|26
|10
|14
|2
|0
|22
|65
|88
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|28
|21
|5
|2
|0
|44
|90
|53
|Jacksonville
|28
|17
|9
|2
|0
|36
|83
|70
|South Carolina
|28
|17
|9
|2
|0
|36
|106
|69
|Savannah
|28
|15
|11
|2
|0
|32
|100
|88
|Atlanta
|30
|14
|12
|3
|1
|32
|74
|90
|Orlando
|33
|13
|15
|5
|0
|31
|83
|97
|Greenville
|27
|12
|12
|2
|1
|27
|70
|92
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|30
|19
|7
|4
|0
|42
|105
|78
|Fort Wayne
|27
|18
|8
|1
|0
|37
|91
|78
|Iowa
|27
|13
|10
|3
|1
|30
|79
|81
|Indy
|25
|11
|11
|1
|2
|25
|54
|55
|Kalamazoo
|27
|12
|14
|1
|0
|25
|66
|77
|Bloomington
|27
|11
|14
|0
|2
|24
|62
|77
|Cincinnati
|28
|6
|18
|4
|0
|16
|61
|96
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|29
|19
|7
|2
|1
|41
|104
|75
|Tahoe
|29
|18
|8
|2
|1
|39
|120
|98
|Tulsa
|29
|17
|9
|3
|0
|37
|103
|88
|Wichita
|29
|16
|11
|2
|0
|34
|97
|75
|Idaho
|29
|15
|11
|3
|0
|33
|103
|97
|Allen
|28
|8
|15
|5
|0
|21
|68
|115
|Rapid City
|29
|7
|15
|4
|3
|21
|74
|111
|Utah
|27
|8
|16
|3
|0
|19
|85
|127
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk 6, Atlanta 3
Trois-Rivieres 6, Maine 2
Adirondack 7, Worcester 3
Jacksonville 5, Greenville 2
Savannah 3, South Carolina 2
Bloomington 5, Kalamazoo 2
Wheeling 3, Iowa 1
Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2
Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5
Tahoe 4, Tulsa 3
Monday’s Games
Florida 4, Orlando 3
Tuesday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 1 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Savannah, 5 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 7:10 p.m.
Bloomington at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
