EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|24
|18
|5
|1
|0
|37
|87
|52
|Norfolk
|26
|17
|6
|3
|0
|37
|97
|77
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|16
|4
|3
|0
|35
|76
|57
|Adirondack
|23
|11
|11
|0
|1
|23
|61
|74
|Worcester
|28
|10
|15
|1
|2
|23
|77
|101
|Maine
|24
|10
|12
|2
|0
|22
|62
|80
|Reading
|28
|9
|15
|4
|0
|22
|73
|89
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|25
|18
|5
|2
|0
|38
|80
|47
|South Carolina
|25
|17
|7
|1
|0
|35
|97
|54
|Jacksonville
|25
|14
|9
|2
|0
|30
|68
|62
|Orlando
|30
|13
|13
|4
|0
|30
|77
|87
|Atlanta
|27
|12
|11
|3
|1
|28
|62
|78
|Greenville
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|26
|63
|78
|Savannah
|25
|12
|11
|2
|0
|26
|87
|82
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|27
|17
|7
|3
|0
|37
|92
|68
|Fort Wayne
|24
|15
|8
|1
|0
|31
|80
|73
|Iowa
|24
|13
|8
|3
|0
|29
|73
|68
|Indy
|22
|11
|9
|1
|1
|24
|49
|44
|Bloomington
|24
|10
|12
|0
|2
|22
|54
|67
|Kalamazoo
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|56
|69
|Cincinnati
|25
|5
|16
|4
|0
|14
|52
|84
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|27
|17
|7
|2
|1
|37
|95
|71
|Tahoe
|26
|16
|8
|1
|1
|34
|108
|88
|Tulsa
|26
|16
|8
|2
|0
|34
|93
|76
|Idaho
|27
|15
|10
|2
|0
|32
|101
|89
|Wichita
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|89
|73
|Allen
|26
|8
|13
|5
|0
|21
|64
|106
|Rapid City
|27
|6
|14
|4
|3
|19
|65
|103
|Utah
|25
|7
|15
|3
|0
|17
|77
|118
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Kalamazoo 2, Wheeling 1
Savannah 6, Greenville 3
Maine 8, Worcester 5
Norfolk 5, Trois-Rivieres 2
Tulsa 4, Allen 3
Orlando 5, South Carolina 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, ppd
