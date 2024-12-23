All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 24 18 5 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 24 18 5 1 0 37 87 52 Norfolk 26 17 6 3 0 37 97 77 Trois-Rivieres 23 16 4 3 0 35 76 57 Adirondack 23 11 11 0 1 23 61 74 Worcester 28 10 15 1 2 23 77 101 Maine 24 10 12 2 0 22 62 80 Reading 28 9 15 4 0 22 73 89

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 25 18 5 2 0 38 80 47 South Carolina 25 17 7 1 0 35 97 54 Jacksonville 25 14 9 2 0 30 68 62 Orlando 30 13 13 4 0 30 77 87 Atlanta 27 12 11 3 1 28 62 78 Greenville 24 12 10 1 1 26 63 78 Savannah 25 12 11 2 0 26 87 82

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 27 17 7 3 0 37 92 68 Fort Wayne 24 15 8 1 0 31 80 73 Iowa 24 13 8 3 0 29 73 68 Indy 22 11 9 1 1 24 49 44 Bloomington 24 10 12 0 2 22 54 67 Kalamazoo 24 10 13 1 0 21 56 69 Cincinnati 25 5 16 4 0 14 52 84

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 27 17 7 2 1 37 95 71 Tahoe 26 16 8 1 1 34 108 88 Tulsa 26 16 8 2 0 34 93 76 Idaho 27 15 10 2 0 32 101 89 Wichita 27 14 11 2 0 30 89 73 Allen 26 8 13 5 0 21 64 106 Rapid City 27 6 14 4 3 19 65 103 Utah 25 7 15 3 0 17 77 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 2, Wheeling 1

Savannah 6, Greenville 3

Maine 8, Worcester 5

Norfolk 5, Trois-Rivieres 2

Tulsa 4, Allen 3

Orlando 5, South Carolina 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, ppd

