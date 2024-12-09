All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|19
|15
|3
|1
|0
|31
|73
|42
|Norfolk
|20
|13
|4
|3
|0
|29
|73
|62
|Trois-Rivieres
|18
|12
|3
|3
|0
|27
|58
|42
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|8
|0
|1
|21
|51
|59
|Worcester
|23
|9
|12
|1
|1
|20
|60
|79
|Reading
|23
|7
|12
|4
|0
|18
|59
|72
|Maine
|20
|7
|11
|2
|0
|16
|45
|67
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|20
|16
|3
|1
|0
|33
|68
|34
|South Carolina
|21
|16
|4
|1
|0
|33
|88
|41
|Greenville
|19
|10
|7
|1
|1
|22
|48
|60
|Jacksonville
|19
|10
|7
|2
|0
|22
|53
|50
|Orlando
|23
|10
|11
|2
|0
|22
|59
|69
|Savannah
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|72
|63
|Atlanta
|21
|7
|10
|3
|1
|18
|41
|63
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|22
|14
|5
|3
|0
|31
|78
|57
|Iowa
|18
|10
|5
|3
|0
|23
|56
|50
|Fort Wayne
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|61
|62
|Bloomington
|19
|8
|9
|0
|2
|18
|43
|54
|Indy
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|32
|32
|Kalamazoo
|19
|7
|11
|1
|0
|15
|46
|57
|Cincinnati
|18
|3
|12
|3
|0
|9
|35
|62
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|22
|14
|6
|1
|1
|30
|83
|58
|Tahoe
|20
|12
|6
|1
|1
|26
|74
|63
|Tulsa
|20
|12
|7
|1
|0
|25
|70
|58
|Idaho
|21
|11
|9
|1
|0
|23
|75
|66
|Wichita
|21
|10
|10
|1
|0
|21
|64
|60
|Allen
|19
|7
|8
|4
|0
|18
|50
|73
|Rapid City
|21
|5
|12
|2
|2
|14
|47
|75
|Utah
|19
|5
|12
|2
|0
|12
|52
|84
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2
Orlando 4, Savannah 3
Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2
Norfolk 4, Worcester 3
South Carolina 8, Rapid City 1
Tahoe 5, Tulsa 3
Wheeling 6, Reading 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Iowa, 11:35 a.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Savannah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
