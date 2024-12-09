All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 19 15 3 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 19 15 3 1 0 31 73 42 Norfolk 20 13 4 3 0 29 73 62 Trois-Rivieres 18 12 3 3 0 27 58 42 Adirondack 19 10 8 0 1 21 51 59 Worcester 23 9 12 1 1 20 60 79 Reading 23 7 12 4 0 18 59 72 Maine 20 7 11 2 0 16 45 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 20 16 3 1 0 33 68 34 South Carolina 21 16 4 1 0 33 88 41 Greenville 19 10 7 1 1 22 48 60 Jacksonville 19 10 7 2 0 22 53 50 Orlando 23 10 11 2 0 22 59 69 Savannah 19 10 8 1 0 21 72 63 Atlanta 21 7 10 3 1 18 41 63

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 22 14 5 3 0 31 78 57 Iowa 18 10 5 3 0 23 56 50 Fort Wayne 19 11 7 1 0 23 61 62 Bloomington 19 8 9 0 2 18 43 54 Indy 16 8 7 0 1 17 32 32 Kalamazoo 19 7 11 1 0 15 46 57 Cincinnati 18 3 12 3 0 9 35 62

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 22 14 6 1 1 30 83 58 Tahoe 20 12 6 1 1 26 74 63 Tulsa 20 12 7 1 0 25 70 58 Idaho 21 11 9 1 0 23 75 66 Wichita 21 10 10 1 0 21 64 60 Allen 19 7 8 4 0 18 50 73 Rapid City 21 5 12 2 2 14 47 75 Utah 19 5 12 2 0 12 52 84

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Orlando 4, Savannah 3

Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2

Norfolk 4, Worcester 3

South Carolina 8, Rapid City 1

Tahoe 5, Tulsa 3

Wheeling 6, Reading 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Iowa, 11:35 a.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Savannah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

