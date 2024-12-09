Live Radio
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 9, 2024, 10:07 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 19 15 3 1 0 31 73 42
Norfolk 20 13 4 3 0 29 73 62
Trois-Rivieres 18 12 3 3 0 27 58 42
Adirondack 19 10 8 0 1 21 51 59
Worcester 23 9 12 1 1 20 60 79
Reading 23 7 12 4 0 18 59 72
Maine 20 7 11 2 0 16 45 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 20 16 3 1 0 33 68 34
South Carolina 21 16 4 1 0 33 88 41
Greenville 19 10 7 1 1 22 48 60
Jacksonville 19 10 7 2 0 22 53 50
Orlando 23 10 11 2 0 22 59 69
Savannah 19 10 8 1 0 21 72 63
Atlanta 21 7 10 3 1 18 41 63

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 22 14 5 3 0 31 78 57
Iowa 18 10 5 3 0 23 56 50
Fort Wayne 19 11 7 1 0 23 61 62
Bloomington 19 8 9 0 2 18 43 54
Indy 16 8 7 0 1 17 32 32
Kalamazoo 19 7 11 1 0 15 46 57
Cincinnati 18 3 12 3 0 9 35 62

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 22 14 6 1 1 30 83 58
Tahoe 20 12 6 1 1 26 74 63
Tulsa 20 12 7 1 0 25 70 58
Idaho 21 11 9 1 0 23 75 66
Wichita 21 10 10 1 0 21 64 60
Allen 19 7 8 4 0 18 50 73
Rapid City 21 5 12 2 2 14 47 75
Utah 19 5 12 2 0 12 52 84

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Orlando 4, Savannah 3

Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2

Norfolk 4, Worcester 3

South Carolina 8, Rapid City 1

Tahoe 5, Tulsa 3

Wheeling 6, Reading 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Iowa, 11:35 a.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Savannah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up