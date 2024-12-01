All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 16 12 3 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 16 12 3 1 0 25 60 38 Norfolk 18 11 4 3 0 25 63 58 Trois-Rivieres 14 9 3 2 0 20 44 34 Adirondack 16 8 7 0 1 17 40 47 Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 48 63 Reading 21 7 11 3 0 17 55 63 Maine 17 6 10 1 0 13 38 58

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 18 14 3 1 0 29 61 31 South Carolina 17 12 4 1 0 25 67 35 Jacksonville 16 9 5 2 0 20 47 42 Greenville 16 9 6 1 0 19 42 53 Savannah 17 9 8 0 0 18 62 58 Orlando 19 8 9 2 0 18 49 55 Atlanta 18 6 8 3 1 16 37 53

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 19 12 5 2 0 26 64 50 Fort Wayne 16 10 5 1 0 21 56 53 Indy 15 8 6 0 1 17 29 28 Iowa 15 7 5 3 0 17 44 45 Bloomington 16 8 7 0 1 17 39 37 Kalamazoo 17 6 10 1 0 13 41 51 Cincinnati 15 2 10 3 0 7 29 56

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 18 12 5 1 0 25 65 46 Kansas City 18 10 6 1 1 22 60 51 Idaho 18 10 7 1 0 21 69 56 Wichita 19 9 9 1 0 19 59 54 Tahoe 16 8 6 1 1 18 54 52 Allen 16 7 6 3 0 17 42 61 Rapid City 18 5 9 2 2 14 42 59 Utah 16 5 9 2 0 12 46 65

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 3, Reading 2

Iowa 3, Bloomington 1

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 1

Savannah 6, Atlanta 3

Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 1

Norfolk 4, Maine 1

Tulsa 4, Kansas City 2

Wichita 6, Worcester 2

Wheeling 7, Cincinnati 1

Florida 3, Fort Wayne 1

Allen 2, Rapid City 1

Idaho 5, Tahoe 2

Indy 4, Utah 1

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Tahoe at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Idaho at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tahoe at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

