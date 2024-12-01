All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|16
|12
|3
|1
|0
|25
|60
|38
|Norfolk
|18
|11
|4
|3
|0
|25
|63
|58
|Trois-Rivieres
|14
|9
|3
|2
|0
|20
|44
|34
|Adirondack
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|40
|47
|Worcester
|19
|8
|10
|0
|1
|17
|48
|63
|Reading
|21
|7
|11
|3
|0
|17
|55
|63
|Maine
|17
|6
|10
|1
|0
|13
|38
|58
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|18
|14
|3
|1
|0
|29
|61
|31
|South Carolina
|17
|12
|4
|1
|0
|25
|67
|35
|Jacksonville
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|47
|42
|Greenville
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|42
|53
|Savannah
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|62
|58
|Orlando
|19
|8
|9
|2
|0
|18
|49
|55
|Atlanta
|18
|6
|8
|3
|1
|16
|37
|53
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|19
|12
|5
|2
|0
|26
|64
|50
|Fort Wayne
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|56
|53
|Indy
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|17
|29
|28
|Iowa
|15
|7
|5
|3
|0
|17
|44
|45
|Bloomington
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|39
|37
|Kalamazoo
|17
|6
|10
|1
|0
|13
|41
|51
|Cincinnati
|15
|2
|10
|3
|0
|7
|29
|56
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|18
|12
|5
|1
|0
|25
|65
|46
|Kansas City
|18
|10
|6
|1
|1
|22
|60
|51
|Idaho
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|69
|56
|Wichita
|19
|9
|9
|1
|0
|19
|59
|54
|Tahoe
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|54
|52
|Allen
|16
|7
|6
|3
|0
|17
|42
|61
|Rapid City
|18
|5
|9
|2
|2
|14
|42
|59
|Utah
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|46
|65
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Wheeling 5, Cincinnati 1
Jacksonville 2, Orlando 1
Reading 3, Adirondack 1
Norfolk 3, Maine 2
South Carolina 5, Greenville 2
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2
Atlanta 6, Savannah 3
Fort Wayne 2, Florida 1
Kansas City 3, Tulsa 0
Worcester 3, Wichita 2
Allen 4, Rapid City 3
Idaho 6, Tahoe 2
Indy 4, Utah 3
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack 3, Reading 2
Iowa 3, Bloomington 1
Jacksonville 4, Greenville 1
Savannah 6, Atlanta 3
Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 1
Norfolk 4, Maine 1
Tulsa 4, Kansas City 2
Wichita 6, Worcester 2
Wheeling 7, Cincinnati 1
Florida 3, Fort Wayne 1
Allen 2, Rapid City 1
Idaho 5, Tahoe 2
Indy 4, Utah 1
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Tahoe at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
