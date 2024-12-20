Draw list for the knockout playoffs round in the UEFA Conference League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the knockout playoffs round in the UEFA Conference League:
First Leg
Feb. 13
Gent (Belgium) vs. Real Betis (Spain)
TSC (Serbia) vs. Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland)
Celje (Slovenia) vs. APOEL (Cyprus)
Víkingur (Iceland) vs. Panathinaikos (Greece)
Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia-Herzegovina) vs. Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)
Omonoia (Cyprus) vs. Pafos (Cyprus)
Molde (Norway) vs. Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)
Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Heidenheim (Germany)
Second leg
Feb. 20
Real Betis (Spain) vs. Gent (Belgium)
Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland) vs. TSC (Serbia)
APOEL (Cyprus) vs. Celje (Slovenia)
Panathinaikos (Greece) vs. Víkingur (Iceland)
Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) vs. Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia-Herzegovina)
Pafos (Cyprus) vs. Omonoia (Cyprus)
Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) vs. Molde (Norway)
Heidenheim (Germany) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark)
Teams already qualified for round of 16: Chelsea (England), Vitoria Guimaraes (Portugal), Fiorentina (Italy), Rapid Vienna (Austria), Djurgarden (Sweden), Lugano (Switzerland), Legia Warsaw (Poland), Cercle Brugge (Belgium).
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.