Draw list for European qualifying groups for the 2026 World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — Draw made Friday by FIFA for European qualifying groups for the 2026 World Cup: Group A: Germany…

ZURICH (AP) — Draw made Friday by FIFA for European qualifying groups for the 2026 World Cup:

Group A: Germany or Italy (winner of Nations League QF), Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg.

Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo.

Group C: Portugal or Denmark (loser of Nations League QF), Greece, Scotland, Belarus.

Group D: France or Croatia (winner of Nations League QF), Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan.

Group E: Spain or Netherlands (winner of Nations League QF), Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria.

Group F: Portugal or Denmark (winner of Nations League QF), Hungary, Ireland, Armenia,

Group G: Spain or Netherlands (loser of Nations League QF), Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta.

Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino.

Group I: Germany or Italy (loser of Nations League QF), Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova.

Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein.

Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra.

Group L: France or Croatia (loser of Nations League QF), Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faeroe Islands, Gibraltar.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.