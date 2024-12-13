Draw list for European qualifying groups for the 2026 World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — Draw made Friday by FIFA for European qualifying groups for the 2026 World Cup:
Group A: Germany or Italy (winner of Nations League QF), Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg.
Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo.
Group C: Portugal or Denmark (loser of Nations League QF), Greece, Scotland, Belarus.
Group D: France or Croatia (winner of Nations League QF), Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan.
Group E: Spain or Netherlands (winner of Nations League QF), Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria.
Group F: Portugal or Denmark (winner of Nations League QF), Hungary, Ireland, Armenia,
Group G: Spain or Netherlands (loser of Nations League QF), Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta.
Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino.
Group I: Germany or Italy (loser of Nations League QF), Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova.
Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein.
Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra.
Group L: France or Croatia (loser of Nations League QF), Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faeroe Islands, Gibraltar.
