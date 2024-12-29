Doug Christie hopes to bring stability to Kings after firing of Mike Brown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Based on what he saw in a 132-122 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Based on what he saw in a 132-122 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night after what he described as a “crazy 24 hours” following the firing of Mike Brown, interim coach Doug Christie thinks the Sacramento Kings are capable of turning things around.

His biggest piece of evidence for that was how the Kings kept fighting, cutting a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter to six before the Lakers closed things out.

“Part of my biggest message is letting them know that there’s a level of competition that we’re going to continue to have, and I was proud of that,” he said.

To break through, starting with snapping a losing streak that now stands at six games, Christie will need his team to tap into the same defensive intensity that allowed him to play 15 seasons in the NBA.

Sacramento struggled to defend without fouling, sending Los Angeles to the free throw line 33 times. Domantas Sabonis picked up his fifth foul with 4:17 left in the third, and his absence allowed a seven-point deficit to balloon to 20.

“Defensively, what I’m asking them to do, the level of intensity that I would like to see, it’s difficult,” Christie said. “It is. I did it, and I told them that. Like, I understand. I want you to play so hard that you raise your hand and say I need to come out of the game.”

Those breakdowns prevented Christie from getting a chance to help the Kings’ struggles in close games. Sacramento is 3-11 in games decided by five points or less, culminating in a 114-113 meltdown to Detroit on Thursday.

De’Aaron Fox has seen his effectiveness in late-game situations drop off considerably after pushing the team to winning records the previous two seasons under Brown. DeMar DeRozan has also struggled in those instances being acquired from Chicago in a sign-and-trade in July.

DeRozan was mostly pleased with how the Kings responded under unusual circumstances. He also pointed to the defensive issues as the downside to Christie’s first game in charge.

“I mean, everything felt great, other than giving up two 40-point quarters and fouling entirely too much,” DeRozan said. “I think, overall, everything was here. I think we got a good foundation of what we could build on and what we got to kind of lay our hats on going forward.”

Having started his career with the Lakers in 1992 and playing two seasons with them before becoming a central figure in the rivalry with the Kings in the early 2000s as a star for Sacramento, the significance of kicking off this coaching stint in Los Angeles wasn’t lost on Christie.

“I mean, we are in Hollywood, so you couldn’t write up a better script,” Christie said before the game. “How it turns out, whether it’s a love story or a horror story, we don’t quite know yet.”

Those outside of the organization would describe the story so far as either a drama or tragedy, as other head coaches around the league were vocal in their criticism of Brown ’ s dismissal.

Christie tried to walk a fine line between professing his respect for Brown with his admiration for the Kings, where he played five seasons before becoming a broadcaster for the team and then an assistant coach for the past four years. He spent five games as the interim coach in December 2021, going 2-3 while Brown was ill.

“First and foremost for me, like, I got a massive amount of love for Mike, the fact that he kept me,” Christie said. “I’ve been able to learn so much from an incredible coach, develop and continue to develop and continue to learn. It’s truly been a blessing for me.

“I think all you guys know, especially in this building, how I feel about this organization, and the love and respect and appreciation that I have for them, and all the things that have transpired from when I first started to the present moment.”

But that history in Sacramento won’t mean much if the Kings don’t start winning.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.