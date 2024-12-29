DiVincenzo scores 26 to lead Timberwolves past Spurs 112-110 despite 34 points from Wembanyama

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donte DiVincenzo scored 26 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the San Antonio Spurs 112-110 on Sunday…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donte DiVincenzo scored 26 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the San Antonio Spurs 112-110 on Sunday night.

Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Timberwolves, won won their third straight. Julius Randle had 16 points, while Jaden McDaniels added 12 points and 10 boards for Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards, who earlier in the day was fined $100,000 for continued use of profanity in postgame media comments, was held to 14 points, 11 below his season average.

After DiVincenzo made one of two free throws with 12.1 seconds left, the Spurs had one more possession down 112-110. San Antonio found a wide-open Jeremy Sochan for 3, but he came up short.

Wembanyama led San Antonio with 34 points and eight rebounds. Harrison Barnes had 24 points, Devin Vassell had 22 and Chris Paul dished out 14 assists.

Takeaways

Spurs: Trailing by 13 early in the third quarter, Wembanyama keyed a 16-4 run by showcasing his diverse offensive skills. He scored in the low post, hit a 3, made a pair of free throws and drained two midrange jumpers.

Timberwolves: Minnesota survived a brutal shooting night from 3-point range, making just 11 of 44 attempts from beyond the arc. DiVincenzo was 5 for 10, but Edwards and Randle combined to go 1 for 16.

Key moment

With 4:44 to play and the game tied at 101, Randle made a driving layup against Wembanyama that was initially whistled for an offensive foul. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch challenged the call, and the basket was allowed to stand. Minnesota didn’t trail the rest of the way.

Key stat

In the first quarter, the Timberwolves made just 1 of 11 3-point attempts but went 9 for 9 inside the arc.

Up next

The Spurs host the Clippers, and the Timberwolves visit Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

