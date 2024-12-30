Dismal Man United loses again at home as Ipswich upsets Chelsea in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Alexander Isak scored for the sixth straight Premier League game as Newcastle beat Manchester United 2-0 at…

LONDON (AP) — Alexander Isak scored for the sixth straight Premier League game as Newcastle beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford on Monday to condemn Ruben Amorim’s side to its worst home run in the top tier since the 1970s.

Relegation-threatened Ipswich beat Chelsea 2-0 to win at home for the first time this season, and Aston Villa and Brighton drew 2-2.

Newcastle’s commanding display marked the first time since February 1979 that Man United has lost three home league games in a row. It was also the first time since 1962 that United has lost five league matches in the same calendar month.

Isak started the misery for home fans with his eighth goal in six matches. The Sweden striker put Newcastle ahead with a header after four minutes and Joelinton doubled its lead 15 minutes later when he rose above Lisandro Martinez to head in a second.

Isak had another effort disallowed after half an hour and Sandro Tonali hit the woodwork seconds later as Newcastle threatened to run riot.

Amorim withdrew Joshua Zirkzee for Kobbie Mainoo before halftime but United looked toothless — and clueless — in what was a dismal display.

“We suffered a goal and then it was hard to come back,” Amorim said. “They were the better team, plain and simple.”

The defeat was the fifth in eight league games since Amorim joined from Sporting Lisbon in November and left United in 14th place, seven points above the relegation zone.

Newcastle is fifth and starting to entertain the possibility of a top-four finish.

“There is still a long way to go but the team is improving,” Joelinton said. “Time will tell how good we are but we are enjoying football right now. We have to be humble and keep our feet on the ground.”

Ipswich savors home win

Chelsea started the day with the best away record in the league after leader Liverpool but it was trailing at Portman Road after just 12 minutes thanks to a mistake from goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

The Scandinavian replaced Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal but he was adjudged to have fouled Liam Delap in the box and Delap got up to convert the penalty with aplomb.

Chelsea pushed forward in search of an equalizer but it was Ipswich that doubled its lead early in the second half.

A poor pass from Axel Disasi allowed Delap to stretch the Chelsea defense and his pass set up Omari Hutchinson to score against his former club.

It was the first time this season that Chelsea has lost two games in a row. It remained in fourth place after missing a chance to go above Arsenal and Nottingham Forest into second.

Ipswich moved up to 18th place in the 20-team division.

It was the first home win in the Premier League for promoted Ipswich since 2002 and coach Kieran McKenna praised his side.

“It was everything it needed to be,” McKenna said. “We defended, outstanding organization throughout the game.”

“There has been hope in the performances in general, we have been competing in almost every game. If you do that, you always have a chance.”

Brighton scores late to salvage 2-2 draw at Villa

Aston Villa was unbeaten in its last eight games at Villa Park but went behind after just 12 minutes against a lively Brighton side.

With the Villa defense all at sea, Simon Adingra gathered a loose ball and curled a right-footed shot past Emiliano Martínez.

Villa came roaring back and got an equalizer in the 36th through birthday boy Ollie Watkins. The 29-year-old Watkins, who returned to the side to replace the suspended Jhon Duran, converted a penalty after Morgan Rogers was adjudged to have been fouled.

It was Rogers who put Villa in front early in the second half and once again Watkins was involved. His cute chip released Rogers, who chested the ball down and scored his sixth goal of the season.

However, Tariq Lamptey fired home with eight minutes left to give Brighton a share of the points.

The result leaves Villa in ninth and Brighton in 10th.

“We’ve been in that position a few times this season and we’ve failed to see it out,” a disappointed Watkins told the BBC’s Match of the Day program. “We didn’t lose but we should have taken all three points.”

