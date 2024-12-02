Davis Cup Final 8 will be hosted by Italy for the next three years

LONDON (AP) — The Davis Cup Final 8 will be held in Italy from 2025 through 2027, the International Tennis…

LONDON (AP) — The Davis Cup Final 8 will be held in Italy from 2025 through 2027, the International Tennis Federation announced Monday, with Bologna hosting next year.

Led by Jannik Sinner, the Italians have won the past two Davis Cup titles in Malaga, Spain, the site for the men’s team competition each of the past three years.

Italy also won the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga last month behind Jasmine Paolini.

The Davis Cup is the latest significant tennis event to head to Italy, which also is currently the site of the ATP Finals. The Rome Masters is a key clay-court tournament ahead of the French Open.

Sinner won two Grand Slam titles and reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings in 2024, while Paolini was twice the runner-up at major tournaments and finished the year at No. 4 in the WTA rankings.

