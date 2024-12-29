Dallas’ Naji Marshall gets 4-game suspension, Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic is banned 3 games for fight

The NBA suspended Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall for four games and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic for three games…

The NBA suspended Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall for four games and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic for three games for their roles in an on-court fight during Friday night’s game.

Dallas forward P.J. Washington was suspended one game. The suspensions handed down Saturday are without pay.

Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said before Saturday’s game against the Warriors that he accepted the league’s decision.

“We want to support Nurk in every way we can,” Budenholzer said. “He’s a great teammate.”

Nurkic was called for an offensive foul while being guarded by Daniel Gafford with 9:02 left in the third quarter before the altercation quickly escalated. Nurkic confronted Marshall before taking an open-handed swing at his head and then Marshall responded with a punch. Washington quickly shoved Nurkic to the ground before the teams were separated.

All three were ejected from the game. The Mavericks went on to win 98-89.

The NBA said Marshall “attempted to further engage Nurkic in a hostile manner in the corridor outside the locker rooms.”

“You never want these things to even escalate to probably the point that it did, and the concern about any other continued situation is not good for anybody,” Budenholzer said referring to Marshall’s actions.

“The way our arenas are set up, I think we all have to be aware and just do our best to keep our players — when the emotions get high like that — try and get them to a good, safe place,” he later added.

Marshall and Washington were out for Saturday’s game against the Trail Blazers. Nurkic’s suspension also began Saturday when the Suns faced the Warriors. Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro got the bulk of the playing time at center in Nurkic’s absence.

“He’s a physical bruiser, great screen-setter, great rebounder,” guard Tyus Jones said. “We know the physical presence he brings, so we’re going to have to make that up. But at the same time, we know Mason and Oso are ready to step up for us.”

Mavs coach Jason Kidd said after Friday’s game that the players were “just protecting each other.”

“It’s appropriate that we’d go by what the league handed out,” he said Saturday night in response to the suspensions. “Next two guys up, we move forward.”

Associated Press freelancers Eric He and Sean Highkin contributed to this story.

