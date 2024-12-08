Copa Libertadores champion Botafogo wins its first Brazilian league title since 1995

SAO PAULO (AP) — Copa Libertadores champion Botafogo had another big reason to celebrate Sunday as the club owned by…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Copa Libertadores champion Botafogo had another big reason to celebrate Sunday as the club owned by American businessman John Textor beat Sao Paulo 2-1 to win its first Brazilian league title since 1995.

Botafogo won the title for the third time with 79 points in 38 matches to finish six points ahead of runner-up Palmeiras.

Jefferson Savarino scored the first goal for host Botafogo in the 37th minute at the Nilton Santos Stadium, but a defensive mistake allowed an under-strength Sao Paulo side to equalize in the 63rd through William Gomes.

Gregore netted the winner in injury time for the Rio de Janeiro-based team. The same player was sent off after a first-minute foul in the Copa Libertadores final against Atletico Mineiro. Botafogo overcame that difficulty to beat their countrymen 3-1 and lift its first South American crown on Nov. 30. That earned Botafogo a spot at the Club World Cup in the United States next year.

Palmeiras, the last rival standing between Botafogo and the trophy, lost 1-0 at home to Fluminense, which managed to avoid relegation and send Athletico Paranaense to the second division instead. Kevin Serna scored in the 37th minute.

It’s another welcome trophy for Textor.

Asked if he had expected Botafogo to win major trophies in only three years since he took over, Textor replied “not at all.”

“I can’t really say I believed it,” Textor told journalists on the field Sunday. “When you have ambition, it doesn’t necessarily mean you know (you will win),” Textor said. “It happened much before we expected. We are very excited about that.”

Before the club won the Copa Libertadores, Textor was under widespread criticism from fans because of financial difficulties and poor results.

Textor’s Eagle Football also owns Crystal Palace in the Premier League, French club Lyon and RWD Molenbeek in Belgium.

Textor has had his share of critics in Brazil, after making unproven allegations about match-fixing when Botafogo squandered a 13-point lead to miss out on the league title last year.

Botafogo was relegated from the league in 2020 but has risen to prominence again with Textor’s investment. He was part of a wave of foreign owners who came into Brazilian soccer after a 2021 law change paved the way for private investors.

Textor has spent big on star signings for Botafogo such as Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada for $25 million and winger Luiz Henrique for $21 million. The team’s Portuguese coach Arthur Jorge arrived at the club in April.

