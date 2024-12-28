Connor Hellebuyck makes 33 saves in the NHL-leading Jets’ 4-2 victory over the Senators

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves, Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists and the NHL-leading…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves, Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists and the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night.

Gabriel Vilardi gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead on a power play midway through the third period, scoring off Ehlers’ one-touch pass.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist. The Jets have won three in a row and seven of eight to improve to 26-10-1.

Down 2-0 early in the second, Winnipeg tied it with goals in a 2:15 span. Scheifele set up Connor with 7:14 left, and Ehlers sent Scheifele in alone for a backhander past Mads Sogaard with 4:59 to go.

Tim Stutzle and Ridly Greig scored power-play goals for Ottawa. Sogaard made 19 saves.

Senators: The Senators have lost two in a row after winning six straight.

Jets: After a slow start, Winnipeg’s top line took over with three goals.

Hellebuyck made 17 saves in the third period.

The Senators are at Minnesota on Sunday night. The Jets host Nashville on Monday night. ___

