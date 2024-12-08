Cavaliers lose Evan Mobley to ankle sprain in Miami, rule him out for 2nd half

MIAMI (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers lost forward Evan Mobley in the first half of Sunday’s game at Miami with…

MIAMI (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers lost forward Evan Mobley in the first half of Sunday’s game at Miami with a left ankle sprain, though the team doesn’t expect it’ll become a long-term or lingering issue.

The Cavaliers announced at halftime that he would be out for the second half. Mobley had four points in 12 first-half minutes, and the Cavs went on to lose 122-113.

Mobley played through the sprain briefly, but Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson saw him limping later and decided he couldn’t keep going.

“I don’t think it’s a bad one,” Atkinson said.

Mobley came in Sunday averaging a career-best 18.9 points this season and was coming off a career-high 41-point game at Charlotte on Saturday.

The Cavaliers used Georges Niang in Mobley’s spot to start the second half in Miami. Cleveland has only one game in the next week — they play host to Washington on Friday night. It’s a light schedule for most NBA teams this coming week because of the NBA Cup knockout round.

