Carpenter’s 2 goals, Fillier’s 2 assists help Sirens rally, beat Frost 4-3 in OT

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Carpenter scored two goals, including the winner just 19 seconds into overtime, No. 1…

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Carpenter scored two goals, including the winner just 19 seconds into overtime, No. 1 overall draft pick Sarah Fillier had two assists in her PWHL debut and the New York Sirens beat the Minnesota Frost 4-3 on Sunday night in the season opener for both teams.

Fillier took the puck across the blue line and accelerated toward the net before dropping a pass back to Carpenter at the point for the wrist-shot to win it.

Minnesota’s Grace Zumwinkle scored just 21 seconds into the game — the fastest goal in PWHL history — and Kendall Coyne Schofield’s goal made it 2-0 at the end of the first period.

Jessie Eldridge scored a power-play goal for New York midway through the second and Gabby Rosenthal followed with a goal less than three minutes later to tie it.

The Sirens took their first lead when Carpenter scored 4:35 into the third period. Fillier, on a breakaway, threaded a centering pass between a pair of defenders to Carpenter for the one-timer.

Dominique Petrie made it 3-3 when she scored with 4:14 remaining in regulation.

Takeaways

Sirens: New York finished the inaugural PWHL season with a league-low 26 points but saw flashes Sunday of the potentially explosive combination of Carpenter and Fillier.

Frost: The defending champions return most of their core from a year ago and got a goal from rookie Petrie. A loss in the opener in no reason to panic.

Key moment

Seconds into OT, Fillier put her explosiveness, speed and passing on display and fed Carpenter for the winner.

Key stat

Minnesota outshot the Sirens 38-20 but New York goaltender Corinne Schroeder had 35 saves.

Up next

The Sirens play at Montreal and the Frost travel to Boston to take on the Fleet, both on Wednesday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.