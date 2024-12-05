Cadillac F1 names motorsports veteran Graeme Lowdon team principal in preparation for 2026 debut

The new Cadillac F1 team will be led by veteran motorsports and Formula 1 team executive Graeme Lowdon, TWG Global…

The new Cadillac F1 team will be led by veteran motorsports and Formula 1 team executive Graeme Lowdon, TWG Global and General Motors said Thursday.

Lowdon was named team principal of the two-car organization expected to join the grid in 2026 as F1 expands to 11 teams to accommodate the American team.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for placing their trust in me,” Lowdon said. “I believe that Formula 1 is the greatest team sport in the world, and teams are all about people. This is a team with a real love for, and desire to go, racing, and we have the experience and expertise to do just that.”

Lowdon has been advising the effort the last two years as Michael Andretti tried to get an Andretti Global with General Motors entry accepted into F1. Andretti stepped aside last month and the expansion was approved last week.

Lowdon has previous experience in team management, engineering and operations at the top levels of motorsports, including F1 and the World Endurance Championship. He’s been at many F1 races the last two years lobbying on behalf of the American team.

“His experience on both the technical and managerial sides of Formula 1 and other motorsports ventures will serve him well as he builds the Cadillac Formula 1 team,” said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Global’s motorsport business.

He’s also been working closely with GM, which will be partners with the team under its Cadillac brand. It won’t have an engine ready for competition until 2028, so Cadillac F1 will have to lease engines — from Ferrari, most likely — for the first two years.

“Graeme has been a pleasure to work with over the past two years and we’re excited he will lead our journey to the 2026 Formula 1 grid as team principal,” General Motors President Mark Reuss said. “He has great racing expertise, he knows how to assemble a high-performing team and he embodies the values the Cadillac Formula 1 Team will represent in all its endeavors, on or off the track.”

Cadillac F1 will be the first new team to join F1 since 2016. Lowdon has led work already on aerodynamics, chassis and component development, software and vehicle dynamics simulation. The team has operations in Fishers, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; Warren, Michigan; and Silverstone, England.

