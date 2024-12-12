Butkus Award Winners

2024_Jalon Walker, Georgia 2023_Payton Wilson, NC State 2022_Jack Campbell, Iowa 2021_Nakobe Dean, Georgia 2020_Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame 2019_Isaiah Simmons, Clemson…

2024_Jalon Walker, Georgia

2023_Payton Wilson, NC State

2022_Jack Campbell, Iowa

2021_Nakobe Dean, Georgia

2020_Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

2019_Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

2018_Devin White, LSU

2017_Roquan Smith, Georgia

2016_Reuben Foster, Alabama

2015_Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame

2014_Eric Kendricks, UCLA

2013_C.J. Mosley, Alabama

2012_Manti Te’o, Notre Dame

2011_Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2010_Von Miller, Texas A&M

2009_Rolando McClain, Alabama

2008_Aaron Curry, Wake Forest

2007_James Laurinaitis, Ohio State

2006_Patrick Willis, Mississippi

2005_Paul Posluszny, Penn State

2004_Derrick Johnson, Texas

2003_Teddy Lehman, Oklahoma

2002_E.J. Henderson, Maryland

2001_Rocky Calmus, Oklahoma

2000_Dan Morgan, Miami

1999_LaVar Arrington, Penn State

1998_Chris Claiborne, Southern Cal

1997_Andy Katzenmoyer, Ohio State

1996_Matt Russell, Colorado

1995_Kevin Hardy, Illinois

1994_Dana Howard, Illinois

1993_Trev Alberts, Nebraska

1992_Marvin Jones, Florida State

1991_Erick Anderson, Michigan

1990_Alfred Williams, Colorado

1989_Percy Snow, Michigan State

1988_Derrick Thomas, Alabama

1987_Paul McGowan, Florida State

1986_Brian Bosworth, Oklahoma

1985_Brian Bosworth, Oklahoma

