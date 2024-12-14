Goalkeeper struck by object so Bundesliga teams finish game without attacking

BERLIN (AP) — Bochum’s goalkeeper was struck on the head by an object apparently thrown from the stands at Union…

BERLIN (AP) — Bochum’s goalkeeper was struck on the head by an object apparently thrown from the stands at Union Berlin and both Bundesliga teams left the field on Saturday. When the game resumed, they ran down the clock without trying to score.

Patrick Drewes was preparing to take a goalkick at 1-1 in added time when he was hit by an object with a similar size and shape to a cigarette lighter. He sat down and was given medical treatment.

The referee suspended the game and led both teams off the field.

Nearly half an hour later, the game resumed and Drewes was replaced by striker Philipp Hofmann. With about three minutes left of the game, both teams agreed to not try to score.

Players passed the ball around the field, walked and had conversations with opponents while waiting for the referee to declare the game over.

Bochum coach Dieter Hecking said Drewes was being taken to hospital. He added there was a “non-aggression pact” between the teams when the game resumed but that Bochum was playing “under protest because Patrick couldn’t play on.”

Bochum chief executive Ilja Kaenzig said his club would file a formal protest over the result of the game, arguing the referee should not have restarted it. Union is likely to face disciplinary action over its hosting of the game, too.

Union spokesman Christian Arbeit said a person suspected of involvement in the incident was identified and the police were involved.

Bochum had already made substitutions at three different points in the game, meaning it would not have been possible to bring on another goalkeeper to replace Drewes. Bochum finished the game with nine players because of Drewes’ absence and an earlier red card.

Union was 12th and Bochum last in the 18-team Bundesliga.

