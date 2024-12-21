Brunson scores season-high 39 points to lead Knicks past Pelicans 104-93

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 29 of his season-high 39 points in the second half to power the…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 29 of his season-high 39 points in the second half to power the New York Knicks to a 104-93 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night.

All-NBA defensive player Herb Jones pressured Brunson in the first half, picking him up at three-quarters court. That pressure led to the Knicks’ 35.6% shooting in the first half, when New Orleans held a 49-45 lead.

But Brunson caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 points, including 13 straight, in a 22-6 run that erased a 65-52 deficit and gave New York a 74-71 lead. Brunson scored nine of the Knicks’ first 13 points of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 95-81.

New Orleans, which lost for the 15th time in its last 16 games, was paced by Trey Murphy III with 26 points. Dejounte Murray added 14 points for New Orleans.

The Knicks also got 18 points from Mikal Bridges and 16 from OG Anunoby.

Takeaways

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns was limited to 5 points in the first half on 1-of-5 shooting. He played only 10 minutes after picking up his third foul 44 seconds into the second quarter.

Pelicans: New Orleans had not led by double digits in a game since a 126-124 victory over Phoenix on Dec. 5. The Pelicans led 45-32 midway through the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Brandon Boston but faltered down the stretch..

Key moment

The Knicks trailed 65-52 midway through the third quarter but buried the Pelicans with a 43-14 run over a 10:48 span in the third and fourth quarters to take a 95-81 lead.

Key stat

Brunson finished 13 of 19 from the floor, including 7 of 10 from long range and 6 of 6 from the line.

Up next

The Knicks will host Toronto on Monday night, and the Pelicans will host Denver Sunday night.

