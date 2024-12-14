Brady Tkachuk scores in OT to lift Senators to 3-2 win over Penguins

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 1:46 into overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 1:46 into overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist, and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators. Linus Ullmark was forced into playing for the second straight night after backup Anton Forsberg suffered an injury before warmups, had 25 saves.

Blake Lizotte and Kris Letang scored for the Penguins, who lost for the third time in five games. Tristan Jarry finished with 28 saves.

Chabot opened the scoring at 7:34 of the first after Jarry was caught out of his net. It marked Chabot’s first goal in 26 games.

Ullmark made a pair of stick saves, first on Erik Karlsson midway through the first period and then on Sidney Crosby late in the second to keep the Penguins off the scoreboard.

Lizotte tied it at 2:40 of the third with his seventh.

Chabot’s shot went off Batherson’s skate nearly 4 minutes later to put the Senators back ahead, but Letang managed to get a shot through traffic to tie it again with 7:18 remaining.

Takeaways

Senators: Despite playing a back-to-back, the Senators dominated long stretches of play and created a number of chances.

Penguins: The Penguins were slow to get started but came out with a solid third-period effort to get back in the game.

Key moment

Ullmark made a huge stick save, stretching out to stop what appeared to be a sure goal by Karlsson at 9:58 of the first period.

Key stat

The Senators have scored first in six straight games and are 5-0-1 in that stretch.

Up Next

Penguins host Los Angeles on Tuesday, and Senators visit Seattle to open a nine-game trip.

