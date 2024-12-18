Bonmati goal helps Barcelona qualify as group winner in Women’s Champions League along with Arsenal

Fresh off capturing her latest global award, Spain playmaker Aitana Bonmati scored a goal that helped to send defending champion…

Fresh off capturing her latest global award, Spain playmaker Aitana Bonmati scored a goal that helped to send defending champion Barcelona into the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals as the winner of its group.

Bonmati raced through and poked a finish between the goalkeeper’s legs for Barcelona’s second goal in a 3-0 victory over Manchester City in their Group D closer on Wednesday.

The score matched City’s win in the reverse fixture between the teams in Manchester in October and meant they finished group play tied on 15 points. Barca progressed in first place courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Bonmati, who has won the last two Ballon d’Or awards in women’s soccer, was named the women’s player of the year at the FIFA’s “The Best” awards on Tuesday — the second straight year she earned that prize.

Arsenal became the fourth group winner — and the second from England — after beating Bayern Munich 3-2 thanks to a match-clinching penalty by Spain striker Mariona Caldentey in the 86th minute.

The other group winners were record eight-time winner Lyon and Chelsea.

Man City and Bayern had already secured qualification to the knockout stage and will advance as second-place finishers.

Three-peat?

Clàudia Pina drove a low finish into the corner to put Barcelona ahead in the 44th against City, and Bonmati doubled the lead in the 57th.

Alexia Putellas scored from outside the area in the 67th to make it 3-0 as the Spanish champions made a strong statement of intent with a dominant performance.

Barcelona — filled with players from Spain’s World Cup-winning squad — has won the last two Champions League titles, and three of the last four.

In the other Group D match, Swedish club Hammarby beat St. Polten 2-1 in Vienna and finished in third place.

Juventus beat Valerenga 3-0 to place third in Group C behind Arsenal and Bayern.

