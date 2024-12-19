Bayern star Harry Kane poised to return against Leipzig in Bundesliga

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane could make a timely return for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Friday.…

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said Thursday that the striker was back training after returning from a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 30.

“I’m not going to say if he’ll start or not. The final training session is still important today. If everything goes well, he’ll definitely play a role tomorrow,” Kompany said.

Alphonso Davies has also returned to training, and Serge Gnabry was working on his return from a knee injury.

Without Kane, Bayern was knocked out of the German Cup by defending champion Bayer Leverkusen, while it suffered its first Bundesliga defeat of the season last weekend to Mainz.

“We’ve already said that we can’t replace Harry one for one. Harry has this unbelievable feel for where he should be in the box,” Kompany said. “He has also helped us a lot defending. He’s one of the best in the world in the box – that’s where he makes the difference. There are not many players who can do that.”

Kane has 20 goals in 19 games for Bayern in all competitions.

