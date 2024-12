All Times EST Friday, Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl at San Diego: Washington St. (8-4) vs. No. 22 Syracuse (9-3), 8…

All Times EST

Friday, Dec. 27

Holiday Bowl at San Diego: Washington St. (8-4) vs. No. 22 Syracuse (9-3), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Pop-Tarts Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: No. 15 Miami (10-2) vs. No. 18 Iowa St. (10-3), 3:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl at San Antonio: No. 20 Colorado (9-3) vs. No. 17 BYU (10-2), 7:30 p.m.

Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.: No. 19 Army (11-2) vs. Louisiana Tech (5-7), 9:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30

Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: No. 23 Missouri (9-3) vs. Iowa (8-4), 2:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.