All Times EST Tuesday, Dec. 17 Frisco Bowl at Frisco, Texas: West Virginia (6-7) vs. No. 25 Memphis (11-2), 9…

All Times EST

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Frisco Bowl at Frisco, Texas: West Virginia (6-7) vs. No. 25 Memphis (11-2), 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

LA Bowl at Inglewood, Calif.: No. 24 UNLV (11-3) vs. California (6-7), 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

College Football Playoff – First Round – Game 4 at South Bend, Ind.: No. 3 Notre Dame (12-1) vs. No. 9 Indiana (11-2), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

College Football Playoff – First Round – Game 1 at Austin, Texas: No. 4 Texas (11-2) vs. No. 13 Clemson (10-3), 4 p.m.

College Football Playoff – First Round – Game 3 at University Park, Pa.: No. 5 Penn St. (11-2) vs. No. 12 SMU (11-2), Noon

College Football Playoff – First Round – Game 2 at Columbus, Ohio: No. 6 Ohio St. (10-2) vs. No. 7 Tennessee (10-2), 8 p.m.

