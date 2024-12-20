All Times EST
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Frisco Bowl at Frisco, Texas: West Virginia (6-7) vs. No. 25 Memphis (11-2), 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
LA Bowl at Inglewood, Calif.: No. 24 UNLV (11-3) vs. California (6-7), 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
College Football Playoff – First Round – Game 4 at South Bend, Ind.: No. 3 Notre Dame (11-1) vs. No. 9 Indiana (11-1), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
College Football Playoff – First Round – Game 1 at Austin, Texas: No. 4 Texas (11-2) vs. No. 13 Clemson (10-3), 4 p.m.
College Football Playoff – First Round – Game 3 at University Park, Pa.: No. 5 Penn St. (11-2) vs. No. 12 SMU (11-2), Noon
College Football Playoff – First Round – Game 2 at Columbus, Ohio: No. 6 Ohio St. (10-2) vs. No. 7 Tennessee (10-2), 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.