Ademola Lookman and Barbra Banda are players of the year at African soccer awards

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman and Zambia striker Barbra Banda won the men’s and women’s African player of the year awards on Monday night.

“Four years ago my career felt down but now I’m here as the best player in Africa. Don’t let your failures stop your dreams,” the 27-year-old Lookman said at the Confederation of African Football ceremony in Morocco.

Lookman, who plays for Atalanta, won after leading his Italian club to a Europa League victory in May, scoring all three goals in the first hat trick in a men’s European club final since 1975.

Three months earlier in the Africa Cup of Nations, Lookman scored three goals and helped propel Nigeria to a runner-up finish.

He is the second Nigerian player to win the award in two years, following striker Victor Osimhen.

It was another achievement for Banda, who was named the National Women’s Soccer League championship MVP after leading the Orlando Pride to its first title.

She also scored a hat trick at the Olympic Games in Paris, her third playing for Zambia.

Banda overcame competition from Asisat Oshoala, a Nigerian striker who plays for the California-based Bay FC and has won the women’s award six times since 2014.

Africa champion Ivory Coast was the men’s national team of the year, and Nigeria won the women’s award.

