Adam Lowry scores in OT to give Jets 3-2 win over Sabres and end 4-game skid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Adam Lowry scored 3:59 into overtime to end the Winnipeg Jets’ four-game losing streak in a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Gabriel Vilardi and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves. The Jets’ losing streak was their longest this season, and Winnipeg is 4-7-0 after starting the season 15-1-0.

Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres, who are winless in their past five games (0-3-2). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen also made 28 saves.

Lowry’s winning goal came on a rebound from defenseman Josh Morrissey’s shot that slid to the left of Luukkonen in the crease.

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff became the fourth coach to reach the 1,800-game mark behind the bench joining Barry Trotz, Paul Maurice and Scotty Bowman.

Takeaways

Jets: This was the third time in the past seven games the Jets scored more than one goal, and they’ve won two of those games.

Sabres: Thompson’s power-play goal in the first period ended a run of 16 consecutive power plays without a goal. The most recent one before that came Nov. 20 in Los Angeles from Jason Zucker.

Key moment

An apparent goal by Sabres rookie Tyson Kozak at 2:24 of the third period was overturned after a goalie interference challenge by Jets coach Scott Arniel. Replay determined Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn impeded Hellebuyck’s attempt to make a save.

Key stat

The Sabres five-game winless streak is their longest since they lost eight straight games (0-8-0) from Nov. 4-19, 2022.

Up next

The Sabres’ five-game homestand continues Saturday against Utah, while the Jets will face the Blackhawks in Chicago on Saturday.

