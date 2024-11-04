World silver medalist Isabeau Levito withdraws from figure skating’s Finlandia Trophy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — World silver medalist Isabeau Levito withdrew Monday from next week’s Finlandia Trophy, which was supposed…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — World silver medalist Isabeau Levito withdrew Monday from next week’s Finlandia Trophy, which was supposed to be the American star’s second Grand Prix assignment, putting her status for the rest of the figure skating season in question.

There was no immediate reason given for Levito’s withdrawal. She won the short program at Skate America a couple of weeks ago but struggled in the free skate, finishing third behind Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi and Rinka Watanabe.

Levito’s decision to withdraw from the Finlandia Trophy takes her out of contention for the Grand Prix Final in December. It also means the 17-year-old Olympic hopeful’s next event might not be until the national championships in January in Wichita, Kansas.

Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, the reigning European champion, also withdrew from the Finlandia Trophy. Hendrickx had backed out of last weekend’s Grand Prix de France citing the need for additional preparation.

The next event in the Grand Prix series is the NHK Trophy beginning Friday night in Tokyo.

