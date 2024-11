Wednesday, Nov. 13 SOUTH FAU 50, North Florida 41 Mississippi St. 83, Alabama St. 29 Winthrop 69, Queens (NC) 52…

Wednesday, Nov. 13

SOUTH

FAU 50, North Florida 41

Mississippi St. 83, Alabama St. 29

Winthrop 69, Queens (NC) 52

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 122, W. Carolina 56

FAR WEST

BYU 69, Colorado St. 55

___

