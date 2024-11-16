Wolf makes 29 saves for first career shutout as Flames beat Predators 2-0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Rookie Dustin Wolf made 29 saves for his first career shutout, Daniil Miromanov scored his first…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Rookie Dustin Wolf made 29 saves for his first career shutout, Daniil Miromanov scored his first goal of the season, and the Calgary Flames beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Friday night.

Blake Coleman added an empty-netter for Calgary. The Flames have earned points in five of six games after a stretch of five losses in six.

The Predators were shut out for the third time this season and have one win in their last seven games. Juuse Saros stopped 31 shots for Nashville.

Both goaltenders made stops on short-handed breakaways. Wolf turned aside Cole Smith in the first period, and Saros kept it a one-goal game in the third when he jabbed out a pad to deny Coleman on a two-man rush.

Takeaways

Predators: Steven Stamkos had one of Nashville’s best scoring chances when a rebound kicked out to him at the side of the net, but Wolf stuck out a pad to deny him. In his first year with Nashville after 16 seasons with Tampa Bay, the 34-year-old has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 18 games, but only two points at even strength.

Flames: Calgary had a two-man advantage for nearly two minutes late in the second period, but Jonathan Huberdeau’s harmless-looking 60-foot wrist shot from the blueline was the lone shot on goal.

Key moment

Calgary finally broke through at 6:38 of the final period. Nazen Kadri won a faceoff and drew the puck back to MacKenzie Weegar. After faking a shot, Weegar sent a pass across to Miromanov, who broke in from the point and snapped a shot over Saros’ shoulder.

Key stat

The low-scoring game was a showdown between the league’s smallest goalies. Saros, at 5-foot-11, is one inch shorter than Wolf, who’s the lightest netminder at 166 pounds.

Up next

Predators: At Vancouver on Sunday.

Flames: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

