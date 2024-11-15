Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira honored as CFL’s Most Outstanding Player and top Canadian

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira was honored as the Canadian Football League’s George Reed Most…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira was honored as the Canadian Football League’s George Reed Most Outstanding Player and selected the top Canadian player Thursday night.

Oliveira and the Blue Bombers face the Toronto Argonauts in the Grey Cup on Sunday at B.C. Place Stadium. Winnipeg is in the game for a fifth straight year, chasing its third title.

Oliveira joined Jon Cornish, Russ Jackson and Tony Gabriel as the only players to sweep the Most Outstanding Player and top Canadian awards.

From Winnipeg, Oliveira ran for 1,353 yards for his second straight CFL rushing title. The former University of North Dakota star also topped the league in yards from scrimmage at 1,829 for a second year in a row.

