Western Hockey League Glance

All Times EDT
Western Conference
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Eastern Conference
East Division
Central Division
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Saturday’s games
Saskatoon 2, Tri-City 1
Prince Albert 4, Edmonton 1
Victoria 3, Lethbridge 2
Brandon 4, Regina 3, OT
Calgary 4, Wenatchee 3, OT
Kelowna 5, Prince George 4
Spokane 3, Red Deer 0
Everett 5, Seattle 2
Portland 6, Vancouver 5
Sunday’s games
Wenatchee 4, Kamloops 2
Tuesday’s games
Medicine Hat at Saskatoon, 8 p.m.
Tri-City at Swift Current, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tri-City at Regina, 8 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Prince Albert, 8 p.m.
Victoria at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Lethbridge at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Wenatchee at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
