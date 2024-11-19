Viktor Gyökeres overtakes Erling Haaland to be Nations League top scorer

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden forward Viktor Gyökeres netted four goals Tuesday in a 6-0 rout of Azerbaijan to overtake Erling…

Gyökeres started the evening with five goals from five Nations League games. His third goal of the night in the 58th minute — scored only a few seconds after the game restarted following another Swedish goal — took the Sporting Lisbon forward to eight goals in six games in this edition of the Nations League, one more than Haaland.

Gyökeres — one of the most in-demand players in world soccer this season — didn’t stop there and added his fourth goal of the game soon after.

Haaland had been the top scorer ahead of the final evening of games after the Manchester City striker scored seven goals for Norway, including a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Gyökeres was involved in the build-up for Kulusevski’s opening goal and scored his first goal in the 25th off a cross from Kulusevski. His second came in the 37th from a tight angle after being forced wide by a defender.

Gyökeres completed his hat trick in unusual style from Azerbaijan’s kickoff. Kulusevski had just scored and Azerbaijan played the ball back to defender Zamig Aliyev from the restart, but Aliyev — making his debut — was put under pressure by Gyökeres and let the ball run loose, leaving an easy finish. Gyökeres scored again in the 70th off a cross from Anton Saletros.

