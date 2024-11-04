Veteran Iago Aspas sets up only goal as Celta Vigo beats Getafe 1-0 in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo snapped a two-game losing streak in the Spanish league after veteran forward Iago Aspas set…

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo snapped a two-game losing streak in the Spanish league after veteran forward Iago Aspas set up the only goal a 1-0 win over Getafe on Monday.

Aspas’ cross to the back post gave striker Anastasios Douvikas the easiest of finishes as Celta took the lead after just six minutes.

The 37-year-old hit the post in the second half and Borja Iglesias had a goal disallowed.

Getafe drew its last three games 1-1 but its hopes of an equalizer were reduced when Juan Berrocal was shown a red card after 65 minutes.

“The sending off was the decisive moment of the game and robbed us of options,” Celta goalkeeper David Soria told broadcaster DAZN.

The result leaves Getafe in 16th place in the 20-team La Liga with only one win from 12 games. Celta moves into the top half of the table with 16 points from 12 matches.

“We need to exchange being competitive for winning,” Soria said. “It’s hard, but we have to start winning.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.