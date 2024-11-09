Vassell returns to Spurs lineup against Jazz seven months after suffering fractured foot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell made his season debut Saturday against the Utah Jazz after…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell made his season debut Saturday against the Utah Jazz after missing seven months with a stress fracture in his right foot.

Vassell last played March 29 at home against the New York Knicks when he scored 23 points in 45 minutes in a 130-126 overtime victory.

San Antonio acting head coach Mitch Johnson said Vassell will not start and will be on a minutes restriction.

“It will be conservative, I’m sure,” Johnson said of the limited minutes.

Vassell underwent surgery June 26 to to repair the third metatarsal head after he was unable to rehabilitate the injury.

A fifth-year guard, Vassell was San Antonio’s second-leading scorer last season with a career-high 19.5 points.

The Spurs remain without Jeremy Sochan (left thumb surgery) and Tre Jones (sprained right ankle). San Antonio is also without head coach Gregg Popovich, who suffered an undisclosed medical episode prior to the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 2.

