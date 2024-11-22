U.S. basketball team rolls past Puerto Rico 108-66 in AmeriCup qualifying matchup

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. men’s basketball team is a step closer to next year’s AmeriCup tournament. Javonte Smart scored…

Javonte Smart scored 20 points, Jahmi’us Ramsey added 18 and the U.S. rode a huge edge from 3-point range to beat Puerto Rico 108-66 in an AmeriCup qualifying game Friday.

The Americans — winners in the debut of Stephen Silas as coach of the qualifying team — outscored Puerto Rico 51-6 on 3-pointers.

Robert Covington added 16 and Frank Kaminsky III scored 10 for the U.S., which shot 56% from the field and 46% from 3-point range.

David Stockton, playing in his record 11th tournament qualifying game for USA Basketball, had 10 assists for the Americans, who moved into a tie atop Group D — one of four four-team groups in AmeriCup qualifying — with Cuba at 2-1.

Phillip Wheeler scored 12 for Puerto Rico, which shot 37%.

The Americans next play Monday against Bahamas, before wrapping up qualifying with two more games in February.

AmeriCup, the championship for the FIBA Americas region, will be held next year in Nicaragua.

