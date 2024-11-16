Travis Konecny scores twice to lift the Flyers over the Sabres 5-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had two goals and an assist, heralded rookie Matvei Michkov added a pair of assists…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had two goals and an assist, heralded rookie Matvei Michkov added a pair of assists and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Saturday night.

Travis Sanheim and Egor Zamula each had a goal and an assist and Tyson Foerster also scored for Philadelphia, which has won three in a row and four of five. The Flyers opened a four-game homestand.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist and Ryan McLeod scored for Buffalo, which lost for the second time in the last six.

Dahlin scored on a slapshot midway through the third to extend his points streak to six consecutive games.

Ivan Fedotov made 23 saves for Philadelphia while Devon Levi had 27 stops.

Konecny added an empty-netter with 17.2 seconds remaining to up his team-leading season total to 11 goals.

Takeaways

Sabres: Dahlin has five goals and four assists over his points streak.

Flyers: Michkov, the No. 7 pick in the 2023 draft, continues to impress. With his two assists on Saturday night, the 19-year-old now has 15 points in 16 games.

Key moment

Konecny’s finish on a 2-on-0 with Michkov gave the Flyers a 4-0 lead and essentially put the game out of reach for the Sabres.

Key stat

Flyers D Erik Johnson played in his 1,000th career game. The No. 1 overall pick in 2006, Johnson has 94 goals and 251 assists in his 17 seasons.

Up Next

The Sabres open a three-game road trip at Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The Flyers play the second of four in a row at home on Monday versus Colorado.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.