Top-ranked high school football team in New York cancels season over sexual misconduct allegations

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (AP) — The top-ranked team in New York’s small school football poll abruptly canceled its undefeated season on Saturday after officials from the three upstate districts said allegations of sexual abuse on a school bus were brought against some of the team’s players.

The Warrensburg-Lake George-Bolton team (8-0) was the top seed for the Section II, Class D football tournament and ranked No. 1 by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Superintendents of the three school districts — they merge to form one football team — said Warren County sheriff’s deputies opened an investigation Thursday, one day after the allegations were reported. The schools did not reveal any specifics.

In a joint statement, the superintendents — Amy Langworthy of Warrensburg, John Luthringer of Lake George and Chad Shippee of Bolton — called the behavior “egregious” and added that it “is a clear violation of district and athletic code of conduct rules.”

“We have determined that it is necessary to cancel the remainder of the 2024 football season, effective immediately, to allow law enforcement to continue its criminal investigation,” the superintendents said. “This is not a decision we have made lightly and we recognize that the timing of this decision is disappointing. However, given the severity of the alleged circumstances, and the ongoing investigation, this course of action was necessary.”

The schools declined further comment, citing the ongoing law enforcement investigation. Members of the team’s coaching staff, contacted by The Post-Star newspaper of nearby Glens Falls, said they were instructed not to comment.

The team had outscored opponents 329-34 this season, excluding one win by forfeit. Another game was called after one quarter; the team led 40-0 at that point and the opponent decided not to play the rest of the game.

The schools are all located about an hour north of Albany. Class D is the smallest of five enrollment classes that New York uses in its football championship format. The Warrensburg, Lake George and Bolton school districts, even when combined, still compete at the small-school level.

